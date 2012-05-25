Edition:
Aishwarya at Cannes

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrives at the 83rd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-ARRIVALS)</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrives at the 83rd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-ARRIVALS)

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" in competition by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" in competition by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Actresses Aishwarya Rai (R) and Eva Longoria Parker arrive on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" in competition by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actresses Aishwarya Rai (R) and Eva Longoria Parker arrive on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" in competition by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Actresses Eva Longoria Parker (R) and Aishwarya Rai arrive for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent...more

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent...more

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai (C) arrives between her father-in-law, actor Amitabh Bachchan (R), and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan (L), before the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai (C) arrives between her father-in-law, actor Amitabh Bachchan (R), and her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan (L), before the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film...more

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Aishwarya Rai and Kerry Washington arrive for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Aishwarya Rai and Kerry Washington arrive for an evening gala screening of Chinese director Wong Kar Wai's in-competition film "My Blueberry Nights" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Indian actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she attend the world premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" at the opening night of the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2006.</p>

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she attend the world premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" at the opening night of the 59th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2006.

<p>Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of "Paris Je T'aime" which opens the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2006.</p>

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of "Paris Je T'aime" which opens the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the 59th Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2006.

<p>Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005.</p>

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005.

<p>Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005.</p>

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai poses during red carpet arrivals for the out of competition screening of U.S. director Woody Allen's film "Match Point" at the 58th Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2005.

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai poses during the opening ceremony of the 58th Festival de Cannes, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses during the opening ceremony of the 58th Festival de Cannes, May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai (R) and French model Laetitia Casta pose during red carpet arrivals on the first day of the 57th International film festival in Cannes, May 12, 2004.</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai (R) and French model Laetitia Casta pose during red carpet arrivals on the first day of the 57th International film festival in Cannes, May 12, 2004.

<p>Actress and jury member Aishwarya Rai poses at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003.</p>

Actress and jury member Aishwarya Rai poses at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003.

<p>Indian actress and jury member Aishwarya Rai poses on the beach at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003.</p>

Indian actress and jury member Aishwarya Rai poses on the beach at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2003.

<p>Jury President, French director Patrice Chereau (L), escorts jury member, Indian actress and a former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai (C) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2003.</p>

Jury President, French director Patrice Chereau (L), escorts jury member, Indian actress and a former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai (C) during red-carpet arrivals at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2003.

<p>Jury member Aishwarya Rai, Indian actress and a former Miss World, smiles during opening ceremonies at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. </p>

Jury member Aishwarya Rai, Indian actress and a former Miss World, smiles during opening ceremonies at the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003.

<p>Jury members, US actress Meg Ryan (L), Indian actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai (C), and US director Steven Soderbergh (R) stand together during a photocall on the first day of the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. </p>

Jury members, US actress Meg Ryan (L), Indian actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai (C), and US director Steven Soderbergh (R) stand together during a photocall on the first day of the 56th International Film Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2003. more

<p>Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers during a photocall for [Sanjay Leela Bhansali's] film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002.</p>

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers during a photocall for [Sanjay Leela Bhansali's] film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002.

