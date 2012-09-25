Edition:
Aishwarya Rai - Style file

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Wall Street - Money Never Sleeps" during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Wall Street - Money Never Sleeps" during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Wall Street - Money Never Sleeps" during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she arrives for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she arrives for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she arrives for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Malhotra on the first day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Malhotra on the first day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Malhotra on the first day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a picture during a promotional event for a watch company in Mumbai November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a picture during a promotional event for a watch company in Mumbai November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a picture during a promotional event for a watch company in Mumbai November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at the launch of a beauty training centre for underprivileged girls in Mumbai July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at the launch of a beauty training centre for underprivileged girls in Mumbai July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at the launch of a beauty training centre for underprivileged girls in Mumbai July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C), son Abhishek Bachchan (R), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd L) and Jaya Bachchan show ink mark on their finger after casting vote at a polling centre in Mumbai April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C), son Abhishek Bachchan (R), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd L) and Jaya Bachchan show ink mark on their finger after casting vote at a polling centre in Mumbai April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C), son Abhishek Bachchan (R), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd L) and Jaya Bachchan show ink mark on their finger after casting vote at a polling centre in Mumbai April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) receives India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from President Pratibha Patil during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) receives India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from President Pratibha Patil during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) receives India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from President Pratibha Patil during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (3rd L) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd R) stand on the banks of the river Ganges during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (3rd L) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd R) stand on the banks of the river Ganges during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (3rd L) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd R) stand on the banks of the river Ganges during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Actors Jean Reno, Aishwarya Rai and Steve Martin (L-R) arrive at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Actors Jean Reno, Aishwarya Rai and Steve Martin (L-R) arrive at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actors Jean Reno, Aishwarya Rai and Steve Martin (L-R) arrive at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a news conference to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a news conference to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a news conference to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with a person wearing a pink panther costume during a photocall to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with a person wearing a pink panther costume during a photocall to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with a person wearing a pink panther costume during a photocall to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai poses during a photocall to promote her latest film "The Pink Panther 2" in Madrid February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai poses during a photocall to promote her latest film "The Pink Panther 2" in Madrid February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai poses during a photocall to promote her latest film "The Pink Panther 2" in Madrid February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) poses with her mother Vrinda Rai at the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) poses with her mother Vrinda Rai at the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) poses with her mother Vrinda Rai at the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp during the launch of a new Longines watch in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp during the launch of a new Longines watch in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp during the launch of a new Longines watch in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (back, 2nd L) is assisted by his daughter Shweta Nanda as he leaves a hospital to be transferred to another in Mumbai October 11, 2008. Bachchan's son Abhishek (in white) and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in the foreground. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (back, 2nd L) is assisted by his daughter Shweta Nanda as he leaves a hospital to be transferred to another in Mumbai October 11, 2008. Bachchan's son Abhishek (in white) and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (back, 2nd L) is assisted by his daughter Shweta Nanda as he leaves a hospital to be transferred to another in Mumbai October 11, 2008. Bachchan's son Abhishek (in white) and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in the foreground. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during the launch ceremony of Longines HydroConquest watches series in Kolkata October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during the launch ceremony of Longines HydroConquest watches series in Kolkata October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during the launch ceremony of Longines HydroConquest watches series in Kolkata October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and Abhishek Bachchan of India pose during a photocall in London to promote the London leg of the Bollywood stage show the "Unforgettable Tour" August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and Abhishek Bachchan of India pose during a photocall in London to promote the London leg of the Bollywood stage show the "Unforgettable Tour" August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and Abhishek Bachchan of India pose during a photocall in London to promote the London leg of the Bollywood stage show the "Unforgettable Tour" August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes questions from the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes questions from the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes questions from the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bollywood actors and Abhishek Bachchan (R) and his wife Aishwarya Rai attend the funeral of Teji Bachchan, grandmother of Abhishek, at a crematorium in Mumbai December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Bollywood actors and Abhishek Bachchan (R) and his wife Aishwarya Rai attend the funeral of Teji Bachchan, grandmother of Abhishek, at a crematorium in Mumbai December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actors and Abhishek Bachchan (R) and his wife Aishwarya Rai attend the funeral of Teji Bachchan, grandmother of Abhishek, at a crematorium in Mumbai December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan perform prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple shrine in Tirumala, 750 km south of Hyderabad, April 22, 2007.REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA)

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan perform prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple shrine in Tirumala, 750 km south of Hyderabad, April 22, 2007.REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA)

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan perform prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple shrine in Tirumala, 750 km south of Hyderabad, April 22, 2007.REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA)

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai attends a promotional event for her new movie "Umrao Jaan" in Mumbai October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai attends a promotional event for her new movie "Umrao Jaan" in Mumbai October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai attends a promotional event for her new movie "Umrao Jaan" in Mumbai October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Actress Aishwarya Rai wears a diamond necklace during the unveiling of a new diamond jewellery collection in Mumbai October 3, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Actress Aishwarya Rai wears a diamond necklace during the unveiling of a new diamond jewellery collection in Mumbai October 3, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Actress Aishwarya Rai wears a diamond necklace during the unveiling of a new diamond jewellery collection in Mumbai October 3, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

(R-L) Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan pose for a picture during the unveiling ceremony of "Madhushala" (the house of wine), a book of poems by late writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in Mumbai November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

(R-L) Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan pose for a picture during the unveiling ceremony of "Madhushala" (the house of wine), a book of poems by late writer...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

(R-L) Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan pose for a picture during the unveiling ceremony of "Madhushala" (the house of wine), a book of poems by late writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan, in Mumbai November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani



Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) speak to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) speak to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) gestures during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a girls' college named 'Aishwarya Bachchan Kanya Mahavidyalaya' in Daulatpur village, about 63 km northeast of Lucknow, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) gestures during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a girls' college named 'Aishwarya Bachchan Kanya Mahavidyalaya' in Daulatpur village, about 63 km northeast of Lucknow, January 27, 2008. ...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) gestures during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a girls' college named 'Aishwarya Bachchan Kanya Mahavidyalaya' in Daulatpur village, about 63 km northeast of Lucknow, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai speaks during filming a scene for her latest movie the Bengali language film Chokher Bali (Envy) in Calcutta March 4, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das </p>

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai speaks during filming a scene for her latest movie the Bengali language film Chokher Bali (Envy) in Calcutta March 4, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai speaks during filming a scene for her latest movie the Bengali language film Chokher Bali (Envy) in Calcutta March 4, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

<p>Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actress and former Miss World, waves to her fans in Agra December 1, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh </p>

Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actress and former Miss World, waves to her fans in Agra December 1, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actress and former Miss World, waves to her fans in Agra December 1, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

<p>Indian actress Aishwarya Rai (R) and Indian actor Sharukh Khan pose for photographers during a photocall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai (R) and Indian actor Sharukh Khan pose for photographers during a photocall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai (R) and Indian actor Sharukh Khan pose for photographers during a photocall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Miss India Aishwarya Rai smiles for photographers moments after being crowned Miss World 1994 November 19</p>

Miss India Aishwarya Rai smiles for photographers moments after being crowned Miss World 1994 November 19

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Miss India Aishwarya Rai smiles for photographers moments after being crowned Miss World 1994 November 19

<p>Miss India Aishwarya Rai adjusts her crown after winning the Miss World 1994 title November 19</p>

Miss India Aishwarya Rai adjusts her crown after winning the Miss World 1994 title November 19

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Miss India Aishwarya Rai adjusts her crown after winning the Miss World 1994 title November 19

