Aishwarya Rai - Style file
Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the film "Cosmopolis" in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures on the red carpet of the Bollywood Zee Cine Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, arrive for the screening of the film "Outrage" by director Takeshi Kitano in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Wall Street - Money Never Sleeps" during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Tournee" by director Mathieu Amalric at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Actress Aishwarya Rai blows a kiss as she arrives for the screening of "Robin Hood" by director Ridley Scott and for the opening ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 12, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Malhotra on the first day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a picture during a promotional event for a watch company in Mumbai November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during a promotional event of a watch company in Hyderabad August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at the launch of a beauty training centre for underprivileged girls in Mumbai July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Chun feng chen zui de ye wan" (Spring Fever), at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Regis...more
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the animated film "Up" by director Pete Docter on the opening night of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (C), son Abhishek Bachchan (R), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd L) and Jaya Bachchan show ink mark on their finger after casting vote at a polling centre in Mumbai April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) receives India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from President Pratibha Patil during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (3rd L) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2nd R) stand on the banks of the river Ganges during the shooting of a movie titled "Ravana" on the outskirts of Kolkata March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Actors Jean Reno, Aishwarya Rai and Steve Martin (L-R) arrive at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Actress Aishwarya Rai arrives at the red carpet of the movie 'Pink Panther 2' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends a news conference to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with a person wearing a pink panther costume during a photocall to promote the movie "Pink Panther 2" at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai poses during a photocall to promote her latest film "The Pink Panther 2" in Madrid February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) poses with her mother Vrinda Rai at the opening of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp during the launch of a new Longines watch in Mumbai November 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (back, 2nd L) is assisted by his daughter Shweta Nanda as he leaves a hospital to be transferred to another in Mumbai October 11, 2008. Bachchan's son Abhishek (in white) and Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are...more
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gestures during the launch ceremony of Longines HydroConquest watches series in Kolkata October 3, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and Abhishek Bachchan of India pose during a photocall in London to promote the London leg of the Bollywood stage show the "Unforgettable Tour" August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses after speaking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes questions from the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" by U.S. director Woody Allen at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bollywood actors and Abhishek Bachchan (R) and his wife Aishwarya Rai attend the funeral of Teji Bachchan, grandmother of Abhishek, at a crematorium in Mumbai December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan perform prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple shrine in Tirumala, 750 km south of Hyderabad, April 22, 2007.REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA)
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai attends a promotional event for her new movie "Umrao Jaan" in Mumbai October 26, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
Actress Aishwarya Rai wears a diamond necklace during the unveiling of a new diamond jewellery collection in Mumbai October 3, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
(R-L) Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan pose for a picture during the unveiling ceremony of "Madhushala" (the house of wine), a book of poems by late writer...more
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) speak to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) gestures during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a girls' college named 'Aishwarya Bachchan Kanya Mahavidyalaya' in Daulatpur village, about 63 km northeast of Lucknow, January 27, 2008. ...more
Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai speaks during filming a scene for her latest movie the Bengali language film Chokher Bali (Envy) in Calcutta March 4, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das
Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood actress and former Miss World, waves to her fans in Agra December 1, 2004. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai (R) and Indian actor Sharukh Khan pose for photographers during a photocall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Devdas" in Cannes May 23, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Miss India Aishwarya Rai smiles for photographers moments after being crowned Miss World 1994 November 19
Miss India Aishwarya Rai adjusts her crown after winning the Miss World 1994 title November 19
