Ajmer Urs
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, sits after taking the bath at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, a city in Rajasthan, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, rests at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. The anniversary is celebrated in the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar as thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Muslim devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, load their luggage on a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, bathes at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Muslim devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, bathe at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Muslim devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, walk inside a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, brushes his teeth as he stands atop a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Muslim devotees, who are on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, gather at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, stands next to a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
