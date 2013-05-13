An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, sits after taking the bath at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, a city in Rajasthan, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi