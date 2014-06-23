Al Jazeera journalists sentenced
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by...more
Andrew Greste (L), brother of Australian Peter Greste, talks to Ralph King, Australian ambassador to Egypt, as they wait for the court ruling for Peter Greste and other defendants, in Cairo June 23, 2014. The three all denied the charge of working...more
Soldiers guard outside of Tora Prison where al-Jazeera journalists are tried at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. The men have been held at Egypt's notorious Tora Prison for six months, with the case becoming a rallying point for rights groups and news...more
Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They were detained in late December and charged with helping "a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood - by broadcasting lies that...more
A supporter takes a photo of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy after he was released at Nasr City police station in Cairo, June 17, 2014. Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the release on medical grounds of Al Jazeera journalist Shamy, who had...more
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. According to Al Jazeera's website, the two journalists...more
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters rally in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. The signs read, "Freedom for the men." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd...more
Policemen rest during the trial of Al Jazeera journalists Peter Greste, Mohammed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed wave to a friend and Fahmy's fiancee as they stand behind bars in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
A protester, with her mouth taped, takes part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Journalists demonstrate, calling for the release of Al Jazeera journalists arrested in Egypt last year, outside the Sudan Press Council in Khartoum February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Journalists from the Foreign Correspondents Association kneel along a street as they participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents who were detained in Egypt, in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Noor...more
Protesters with their mouths taped carry signs as they take part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Protesters and journalists hold placards during a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakul Karman speaks to a group of journalists during a protest in Sanaa, against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Police officers wait in their vehicle in front of Cairo's Tora prison, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters tape their mouths in protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, in downtown Beirut February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Journalists from the foreign correspondence organization participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents outside the Egyptian Embassy premises in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
Next Slideshows
Heshan - a poisonous legacy
Arsenic mines and chemical plants in Heshan, China, were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but the dust and runoff plagues the village to this day,...
India this week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
Grieving Families
Anxious families wait for news of Indians abducted in Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.