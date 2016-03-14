Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 7:20pm IST

Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said it was responsible for storming the beach hotels in Grand Bassam, a weekend retreat popular with Ivorians and westerners, killing 16 people. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said it was responsible for storming the beach hotels in...more

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said it was responsible for storming the beach hotels in Grand Bassam, a weekend retreat popular with Ivorians and westerners, killing 16 people. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
1 / 13
People comfort each other in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People comfort each other in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
People comfort each other in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
2 / 13
Security forces evacuate an injured person in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Security forces evacuate an injured person in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces evacuate an injured person in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
3 / 13
The hand of a person killed is seen after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The hand of a person killed is seen after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
The hand of a person killed is seen after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
4 / 13
A security officer examines a hotel after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A security officer examines a hotel after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A security officer examines a hotel after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
5 / 13
Security forces evacuate people in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Security forces evacuate people in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces evacuate people in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
6 / 13
Emergency workers and security officers gather on a beach after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Emergency workers and security officers gather on a beach after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Emergency workers and security officers gather on a beach after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
7 / 13
Security forces drive towards Grand Bassam in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Security forces drive towards Grand Bassam in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces drive towards Grand Bassam in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 13
An empty stand selling various goods is seen at the site of an attack on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An empty stand selling various goods is seen at the site of an attack on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
An empty stand selling various goods is seen at the site of an attack on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 13
A man comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 13
A soldier comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A soldier comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A soldier comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
11 / 13
Soldiers stand guard next to goods displayed for sale on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Soldiers stand guard next to goods displayed for sale on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Soldiers stand guard next to goods displayed for sale on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
12 / 13
Soldiers stand in guard on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Soldiers stand in guard on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Soldiers stand in guard on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
World Culture Festival

World Culture Festival

Next Slideshows

World Culture Festival

World Culture Festival

India hosts a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of the Yamuna.

14 Mar 2016
Trump rally mayhem

Trump rally mayhem

Protesters and supports clash during rallies for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

13 Mar 2016
A refugee childhood

A refugee childhood

Refugee children find moments to be kids in a long, arduous journey to Europe.

12 Mar 2016
Trudeau goes to Washington

Trudeau goes to Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for talks and a state dinner, ending a frosty period in U.S.-Canada relations.

12 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast