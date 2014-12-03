Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy
Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers and people are seen at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Part of a sign from the residence of the Iranian ambassador is seen on the ground after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A forensic investigator collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rescuers gesture at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A crime scene evidence marker is seen outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Onlookers gather near a car damaged by a car bomb attack on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers gather at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers stand guard at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A forensic investigator gestures as he collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador is pictured after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Nusra Front territory
In the villages controlled by the troops of Syria's al Qaeda wing.
Farewell Phillip Hughes
Australia bid an emotional farewell to cricketer Phillip Hughes at a funeral in his hometown.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Hong Kong's Occupy Central
Protesters have occupied key streets of Hong Kong demanding full democracy for the Chinese-ruled city for more than two months.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.