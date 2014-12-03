Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 3, 2014 | 9:45pm IST

Al Qaeda claims attack on Iran envoy

Rescuers search for survivors at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police troopers and people are seen at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Part of a sign from the residence of the Iranian ambassador is seen on the ground after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A forensic investigator collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Rescuers gesture at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A crime scene evidence marker is seen outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Onlookers gather near a car damaged by a car bomb attack on the residence of the Iranian ambassador in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police troopers gather at the damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police troopers stand guard at the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A forensic investigator gestures as he collects evidence outside the residence of the Iranian ambassador after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The damaged residence of the Iranian ambassador is pictured after a car bomb attack in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
