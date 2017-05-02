Edition:
Albino animals

A rare five-year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

A rare albino southern right whale calf surfaces off the coast of the Valdez Peninsula in Argentina's Patagonia region September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Maxi Jonas

A Colombian albino peacock opens his plumage at the Botanic Garden in Bogota June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte EA/KS

An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

White albino Japanese rat snakes are seen in Iwakuni, southwestern Japan, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An albino zebra walks in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An albino baby turtle swims with green sea babies turtle in a pond at Khram island, Thailand June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Albino alligators are seen in a vivarium at the Tropical aquarium in Paris, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Albino gorilla 'Copito de Nieve' (Snow Flake), the only one known in the world, sits inside his cage in Barcelona zoo September 14, 2003. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A rare albino axolotl, a type of salamander that uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form, crawls inside an aquarium at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/David Loh

A rare albino dolphin swims with a companion off the South Australian coast in March 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

A rare white albino alligator named "White Diamond" is seen at the 'Serengeti' Safari park in the northern German village of Hodenhagen April 2, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

