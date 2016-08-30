Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 30, 2016

Aleppo: Between the bombings

A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy rests near car parts in the rebel held al-Katerji district in Aleppo, Syria August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy rests near car parts in the rebel held al-Katerji district in Aleppo, Syria August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A boy rests near car parts in the rebel held al-Katerji district in Aleppo, Syria August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A barber attends to a customer in a rebel held area of the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A barber attends to a customer in a rebel held area of the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A barber attends to a customer in a rebel held area of the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women walk near displayed produce in a vegetable market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Women walk near displayed produce in a vegetable market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Women walk near displayed produce in a vegetable market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Babies lie on beds after being transferred to an underground unit at a children's hospital that was partially damaged from recent airstrikes, in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Babies lie on beds after being transferred to an underground unit at a children's hospital that was partially damaged from recent airstrikes, in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Babies lie on beds after being transferred to an underground unit at a children's hospital that was partially damaged from recent airstrikes, in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men walk near a damaged building in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria May 26, 2016. The graffiti reads in Arabic reads:" Smile to piss off your enemy". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men walk near a damaged building in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria May 26, 2016. The graffiti reads in Arabic reads:" Smile to piss off your enemy". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Men walk near a damaged building in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria May 26, 2016. The graffiti reads in Arabic reads:" Smile to piss off your enemy". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children ride in the trunk of a car in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children ride in the trunk of a car in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Children ride in the trunk of a car in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a gun as he rides with his comrade on a motorbike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a gun as he rides with his comrade on a motorbike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a gun as he rides with his comrade on a motorbike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civilians walk in the rain in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Seif al-Dawla district, Syria March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians walk in the rain in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Seif al-Dawla district, Syria March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Civilians walk in the rain in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Seif al-Dawla district, Syria March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Customers rest after taking a steam bath at al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam, at a rebel-controlled area in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 26, 2016. Al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam reopened its door after four years of closure. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Customers rest after taking a steam bath at al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam, at a rebel-controlled area in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 26, 2016. Al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam reopened its door after four years of closure. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Customers rest after taking a steam bath at al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam, at a rebel-controlled area in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 26, 2016. Al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam reopened its door after four years of closure. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents fill water containers in Aleppo, Syria September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents fill water containers in Aleppo, Syria September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Residents fill water containers in Aleppo, Syria September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Empty vegetable stalls are pictured in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood due to a siege by Syrian pro-government forces that cut the supply lines into opposition-held areas of the city, Syria August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Empty vegetable stalls are pictured in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood due to a siege by Syrian pro-government forces that cut the supply lines into opposition-held areas of the city, Syria August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Empty vegetable stalls are pictured in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood due to a siege by Syrian pro-government forces that cut the supply lines into opposition-held areas of the city, Syria August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man sells ice bags on a cart in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man sells ice bags on a cart in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A man sells ice bags on a cart in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Fruit vendors unload oranges inside a market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Maadi district, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Fruit vendors unload oranges inside a market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Maadi district, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Fruit vendors unload oranges inside a market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Maadi district, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, Syria March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, Syria March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, Syria March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Mourning in Italy quake zone

Mourning in Italy quake zone

