Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 19, 2013 | 8:25am IST

Aleppo divided

<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa...more

Friday, July 19, 2013

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
1 / 19
<p>People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 19
<p>A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
3 / 19
<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 19
<p>People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 19
<p>A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 19
<p>A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
9 / 19
<p>People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
10 / 19
<p>People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
11 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
12 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
13 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
14 / 19
<p>People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
15 / 19
<p>People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
16 / 19
<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more

Friday, July 19, 2013

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
17 / 19
<p>People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
18 / 19
<p>People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, July 19, 2013

People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Idaho's militia training

Idaho's militia training

Next Slideshows

Idaho's militia training

Idaho's militia training

The Light Foot Militia descend on a piece of land near Priest River, Idaho for their third annual gathering.

18 Jul 2013
Mandela's 95th birthday

Mandela's 95th birthday

Well-wishers celebrate Nelson Mandela's 95th birthday while the former South African president is treated in hospital due to a six-week lung infection.

18 Jul 2013
Displaced from Congo

Displaced from Congo

Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces, gather at the Bukanga transit camp.

18 Jul 2013
Mid-day meal deaths

Mid-day meal deaths

At least 25 children have died and dozens taken to hospital with food poisoning in India.

18 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures