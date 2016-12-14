Aleppo: Since the beginning

Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia captured several villages near Aleppo in battles...more

Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia captured several villages near Aleppo in battles aimed at encircling the northern city and cutting off insurgent supply lines, a monitoring group said. The army also took villages including Bashkuwi and Sifat, while fighting raged in Hardatain and Ratain, said the Observatory, which tracks the Syrian conflict using sources on the ground. It added that at least 18 insurgents were killed. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close