Aleppo then and now
Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view of damage in the Umayyad mosque of Old Aleppo, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A general view shows the Old City of Aleppo as seen from Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view taken with a drone shows the Old City of Aleppo and Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A vendor sits inside an antique shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People stand inside the Shahba Mall in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows damage inside Shahba Mall, one of the largest commercial shopping centres in Syria, that was targeted by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in northern Aleppo countryside...more
Men salvage belongings from their damaged shops at a site hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks past shops in al-Jdeideh neighborhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defence member inspects the damage after their centre was hit by an airstrike hit in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail/files
A man crosses a street in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents walk near damaged buildings in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People inspect a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks past a shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defence member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail/files
A church is pictured in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People walk near rubble of damaged buildings, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People tour inside Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows damage at Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
