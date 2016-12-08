Aleppo under siege
A man covered with dust walks at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men wash the blood stained ground after strikes on rebel-held besieged al-Zebdieh district, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An injured woman walks at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon as they drive in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk near the blood stained ground after strikes on rebel-held besieged al-Zebdieh district, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civilians carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man covered with dust stands at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civilians carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People ride on a pick-up truck as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises after strikes on the rebel-held besieged neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People carry their belongings as they flee the Kadi Askar area towards Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, in rebel-held besieged Kadi Askar area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises near Bustan al-Qasr crossing point in a government controlled area, during clashes with rebels in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People carry their belongings as they flee Kadi Askar area towards the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, in rebel-held besieged Kadi Askar area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children that came back with their families to check their homes ride a pick-up truck near damaged buildings in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows rising smoke after strikes on Aleppo city. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters stand near a damaged bus used as a barricade in the rebel-held besieged Bab al-Hadid neighbourhood of Aleppo. The graffiti on the bus reads in Arabic: "Aleppo is tired mother...19/10/2016 and we still want freedom." REUTERS/Abdalrhman...more
A rebel fighter carries food while riding a bicycle and carrying his weapon on his back in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men ride damaged vehicles with no windshields in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A curtain hangs out a hole in the wall in a damaged building in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrian government soldiers gather in Al-Haidariya neighbourhood after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An abandoned child stroller is seen near damaged vehicles which were used as barricades in Hanano housing district after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damaged buildings are pictured near al-Sheehan roundabout after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
