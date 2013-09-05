Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 5, 2013 | 9:10pm IST

Aleppo's painted mortars

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
2 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 6
<p>Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Massive pile-up in Britain

Massive pile-up in Britain

Next Slideshows

Massive pile-up in Britain

Massive pile-up in Britain

A 100-vehicle pile-up injures dozens east of London.

05 Sep 2013
The Syrian military

The Syrian military

On the frontlines with forces loyal to Assad.

05 Sep 2013
London heat ray

London heat ray

Developers are trying to find a quick fix after a tower reflected sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car.

05 Sep 2013
Ariel Castro found hanged in cell

Ariel Castro found hanged in cell

A look at the case of Ariel Castro, sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and beatings of three Cleveland women he held captive in his house for...

04 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures