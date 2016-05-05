Aleppo's story of war

Aleppo's eastern districts are controlled by an array of rebel groups, many of which receive support from nearby Turkey. Prominent factions include the Levant Front group, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army. Caption: A Sultan Murad...more

Aleppo's eastern districts are controlled by an array of rebel groups, many of which receive support from nearby Turkey. Prominent factions include the Levant Front group, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army. Caption: A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Close