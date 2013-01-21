Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 21, 2013 | 8:20pm IST

Algeria hostage crisis

<p>Smoke rises above following demining operations at the Tiguentourine Gas Plant, located about 50 km (30 miles) from the town of In Amenas January 20, 2013. Algeria said it expected heavy hostage casualties after its troops ended a desert siege, but Western governments warned against criticizing tactics used by their vital ally in the struggle with Islamists across the Sahara. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

Smoke rises above following demining operations at the Tiguentourine Gas Plant, located about 50 km (30 miles) from the town of In Amenas January 20, 2013. Algeria said it expected heavy hostage casualties after its troops ended a desert siege, but...more

Monday, January 21, 2013

Smoke rises above following demining operations at the Tiguentourine Gas Plant, located about 50 km (30 miles) from the town of In Amenas January 20, 2013. Algeria said it expected heavy hostage casualties after its troops ended a desert siege, but Western governments warned against criticizing tactics used by their vital ally in the struggle with Islamists across the Sahara. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
1 / 9
<p>An Algerian military helicopter flies over Amenas city, south east of Algiers, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

An Algerian military helicopter flies over Amenas city, south east of Algiers, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, January 21, 2013

An Algerian military helicopter flies over Amenas city, south east of Algiers, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 9
<p>A truck passes by a road sign indicating the Tiguentourine gas plant, about 130 km from the Algerian and Libyan border, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

A truck passes by a road sign indicating the Tiguentourine gas plant, about 130 km from the Algerian and Libyan border, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, January 21, 2013

A truck passes by a road sign indicating the Tiguentourine gas plant, about 130 km from the Algerian and Libyan border, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
3 / 9
<p>An Algerian soldier is seen at a checkpoint near the road, 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

An Algerian soldier is seen at a checkpoint near the road, 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, January 21, 2013

An Algerian soldier is seen at a checkpoint near the road, 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
4 / 9
<p>An ambulance believed to be carrying a wounded hostage from a gas facility where Islamist militants were holding them arrives at a hospital in In Amenas January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina </p>

An ambulance believed to be carrying a wounded hostage from a gas facility where Islamist militants were holding them arrives at a hospital in In Amenas January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Monday, January 21, 2013

An ambulance believed to be carrying a wounded hostage from a gas facility where Islamist militants were holding them arrives at a hospital in In Amenas January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Close
5 / 9
<p>Algerian Gendarme escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (R) at the police station in In Amenas January 19 , 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

Algerian Gendarme escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (R) at the police station in In Amenas January 19 , 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, January 21, 2013

Algerian Gendarme escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (R) at the police station in In Amenas January 19 , 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
6 / 9
<p>Algerian Gendarmes escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (C) at a police station in In Amenas January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi larbi </p>

Algerian Gendarmes escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (C) at a police station in In Amenas January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi larbi

Monday, January 21, 2013

Algerian Gendarmes escort a freed Norwegian hostage Oddvar Birkedal (C) at a police station in In Amenas January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi larbi

Close
7 / 9
<p>An Algerian soldier is seen at the checkpoint near the road indicating 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

An Algerian soldier is seen at the checkpoint near the road indicating 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, January 21, 2013

An Algerian soldier is seen at the checkpoint near the road indicating 10 km to the Tiguentourine gas plant, where Islamist militants have been holding foreigners hostage, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
8 / 9
<p>Rescue workers carry the coffin of one of the hostages killed during a hostage crisis in a gas plant at the hospital in In Amenas January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina </p>

Rescue workers carry the coffin of one of the hostages killed during a hostage crisis in a gas plant at the hospital in In Amenas January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Monday, January 21, 2013

Rescue workers carry the coffin of one of the hostages killed during a hostage crisis in a gas plant at the hospital in In Amenas January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

19 Jan 2013
India this week

India this week

A collection of our best pictures from across India in the past week.

19 Jan 2013
Aurora movie theater reopens

Aurora movie theater reopens

The Century movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage reopened with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors of the tragedy.

19 Jan 2013
Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Hindu devotees from India and around the world gather in Allahabad for the world's largest religious festival.

18 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast