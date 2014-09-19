Edition:
Alibaba IPO

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014....more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, September 20, 2014
China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
