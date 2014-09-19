Alibaba IPO
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alibaba representatives applaud as the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange is rung, before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Traders gather at the post during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma reacts at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu react as the company's initial public offering (IPO), under the ticker "BABA", begins trading at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014....more
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma celebrates after ringing a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Traders work on the floor as they wait for a final price on the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA", at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma applauds at the New York Stock Exchange before his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Barclay's Capital Market makers work with bankers and NYSE staff during the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
China's flag flies in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the initial public offering (IPO) of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (2nd L) poses as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Chinese and U.S. flags fly over signs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd hung on the facade in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma waves as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Specialist Trader Neil Gallagher points to the ticker symbol for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Next Slideshows
iPhone mania
The long lines to purchase the latest iPhones.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
Scotland votes to stay
Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum.
Flooding in Manila
A tropical storm brings heavy rain and flooding to the Philippine capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.