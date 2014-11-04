All along the border
Roped parties of climbers walk on a glacier marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy on the way to the summit of the Breithorn at 13,661 feet in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. Switzerland will vote on November 30 on an...more
Roped up climbers leave the summit of Breithorn at 13,661 feet on the ridge marking the border with Switzerland (left) and Italy in the Alpine resort of Zermatt August 4, 2014. The group says it is motivated by concerns about a lack of living space...more
A marker stands at the Dreisprachenspitze (Three Languages Peak) in front of the road to the Stelvio Pass at the border between Italy (R) and Switzerland in Tschierv May 13, 2014. German, Italian and Romansh speaking areas meet at Dreisprachenspitze.
Luta Menduh, captain with the Lake Geneva General Navigation Company (CGN), steers his ship on Lake Leman on the border between Switzerland and France near Lausanne May 8, 2014. It proposes limiting immigration to just 0.2 percent of the resident...more
People relax near the water in the Alter Rhein at the border between Austria (R) and Switzerland in Diepoldsau May 14, 2014. This would represent a cut of more than 75 percent in annual net immigration from current levels.
People walk past a sculpture by artist Johannes Doerflinger, through the border between Germany and Switzerland in Kreuzlingen near Konstanz May 14, 2014. In Switzerland's system of direct democracy, any voter can trigger a referendum by collecting...more
A sign is seen on the Punt dal Gall dam marking the border between Italy and Switzerland in Zernez May 13, 2014.
A door is seen on the RADAG (Rheinkraftwerk Albbruck-Dogern AG) power dam on the Rhein river between Switzerland (R) and Germany in Leibstadt May 1, 2014.
A bed lies directly across the French-Swiss border, with the head of the bed in Switzerland and the foot of the bed in France at the Hotel Arbez in Les Rousses April 23, 2014.
Stalagmites grow in cave on the border with France (behind) and Switzerland (front) in Reclere April 24, 2014.
A replica of a Diatryma stands in the dinosaur themed Prehisto Parc at the border with France (front) and Switzerland in Reclere April 24, 2014.
The Saut du Doubs waterfall is seen on the border between Switzerland (L) and France in Villers-le-Lac April 23, 2014.
A fleur-de-lis coat of arms and the Franche Comte Lion are seen on a marker, dating from 1649, on the France (front) to Switzerland (back) border in the Marguerites Forest near Lajoux in the Vallee de Joux April 9, 2014.
A lizard rests on a marker at the border between Italy (back) and Switzerland (front) at Santa Margerita near Stabio May 12, 2014.
A marker is stands in a field on the border between Switzerland (back) and Germany (front) in Blumberg near Schaffhausen May 2, 2014.
Peter Albrecht pushes his weidling boat on the Rhein river on the border between Switzerland (left bank) and Germany in the German enclave of Buesingen am Hochrhein near Schaffhausen May 2, 2014.
A gate stands at a railway track on the border between Italy (front) and Switzerland (behind) near Stabio May 12, 2014.
A sign marks the border between France (back) and Switzerland (front) on the disused Tonkin railway track in Saint-Gingolph April 22, 2014. The sign reads "border."
Tourists take a picture on a 400-year-old wooden bridge on the border between Switzerland (front) and Germany in Stein May 1, 2014.
A Zoll (Customs) sign is seen on a wooden bridge over the Rhein river between Switzerland and Germany in Rheinau May 1, 2014.
A Swiss aircraft is seen at Cointrin airport on the border with France (front) and Switzerland in Ferney Voltaire near Geneva April 28, 2014.
A marker stands on a ridge dividing Switzerland (L) and Italy (R) at the Monte Generoso near Mendrisio May 11, 2014.
Military enthusiasts dressed as World War I soldiers (L-R French, Swiss and German) shake hands above a marker during a re-enactment in Le Largin near Bonfol in the Jura July 20, 2014. Le Largin, where Germany, France and Switzerland met in 1914, was...more
A tractor drives past WWII military defences, known as 'toblerone', at the border between Liechtenstein (behind) and Switzerland in Flaesch May 14, 2014.
Swiss Customs officers walk back to their vehicle after checking a path on the border between Italy and Switzerland in Arzo May 12, 2014.
Three countries corner is seen on the Rhein river where the borders between France (L), Switzerland (sculpture) and Germany meet in Basel April 30, 2014.
