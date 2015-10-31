Edition:
India
All Blacks champions again

Captain Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
An Australia Wallabies fan reacts to the New Zealand All Blacks victory, whilst watching the Rugby World Cup final in a fan-zone in Trafalgar Square, in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New Zealand's team performs the haka with the Webb Ellis trophy as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Julian Savea of New Zealand kisses the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry (R) congratulates Richie McCaw of New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Captain Stephen Moore of Australia walks away after receiving his runners-up medal from Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand players celebrate as they hold the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Fans of Australia's Wallabies Rugby team react as they watch a live telecast of their team's loss to New Zealand's All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup final at a pub in Sydney, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
New Zealand's players take a selfie as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand celebrates his try against Australia during their Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Fans of New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team react during their Rugby World Cup win against Australia's Wallabies at a bar in Auckland, New Zealand, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Ma'a Nonu of New Zealand (L) is tackled by Drew Mitchell of Australia as he scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Australia players compete in a scrum with New Zealand players during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Kieran Read of New Zealand (top L) jumps for the ball during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates with teammates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
