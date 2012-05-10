Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2012 | 1:50am IST

All hail The Dictator

<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of his new film, The Dictator, in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of his new film, The Dictator, in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of his new film, The Dictator, in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
2 / 15
<p>The 'virginal guard' for the character Admiral General Aladeen, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, arrives at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

The 'virginal guard' for the character Admiral General Aladeen, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, arrives at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, May 11, 2012

The 'virginal guard' for the character Admiral General Aladeen, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, arrives at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator makes his way through a crowd of reporters to a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator makes his way through a crowd of reporters to a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator makes his way through a crowd of reporters to a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen and Mohamed Al Fayed at the world Premiere of The Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen and Mohamed Al Fayed at the world Premiere of The Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen and Mohamed Al Fayed at the world Premiere of The Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
8 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him at the 84th Academy Awards...more

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film The Dictator while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film The Dictator speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, points a gun as he poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, points a gun as he poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, points a gun as he poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
13 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, poses for photographers at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 15
<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film The Dictator arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film The Dictator arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 11, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film The Dictator arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Wonder Bras

Wonder Bras

Next Slideshows

Wonder Bras

Wonder Bras

Bras to hold your beverages, to help you quit smoking and then some that will keep you wondering.

10 May 2012
Saree Power

Saree Power

Famous and powerful women clad in India's traditional garment - the saree.

10 May 2012
Fashion from

Fashion from "India's Galliano"

Known for his colorful and psychedelic designs, Manish Arora's fashion has been spotted on celebrity clients such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and...

09 May 2012
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Celebrities and fashion icons attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit gala.

09 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast