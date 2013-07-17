Edition:
All quiet at the Telegraph office

<p>Employees enter an elevator inside the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Employees enter an elevator inside the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Employees play carom and read newspapers during a lunch break inside the recreation room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Employees play carom and read newspapers during a lunch break inside the recreation room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>An empty work station is seen inside the phonogram section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

An empty work station is seen inside the phonogram section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A covered telegram equipment is seen at an empty work station inside the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A covered telegram equipment is seen at an empty work station inside the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Employees play carom during a lunch break inside the recreation room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Employees play carom during a lunch break inside the recreation room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A supervisor gives instructions to send the last batch of pending telegrams inside the dispatch section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A supervisor gives instructions to send the last batch of pending telegrams inside the dispatch section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>An empty beat box with names of different places is seen inside the dispatch section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

An empty beat box with names of different places is seen inside the dispatch section of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 16, 2013. Indian authorities closed the over 160 years old telegram service on Monday which was once a fundamental part of the country's communication system used for everything from taking care of official business to reporting deaths and marriages. BSNL has decided to discontinue it due to decline in usage for years. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

