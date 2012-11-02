Edition:
All Saints Day

<p>A man wearing traditional clothing smokes as people watch an annual horse race commemorating the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day, at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

<p>People walk at cemetery Mirogoj during All Saints Day in Zagreb, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>A man cleans an image of Jesus Christ displayed on the tomb of his loved one in preparation for All Saints Day at North Cemetery in Manila, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>A boy walks atop of 'Apartment Style' tomb in a public cemetery in Sangandaan city, north of Manila, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>Bolivian women attend a ceremony at the foreign ministry hall during All Saints' Day in La Paz, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

<p>A woman stands beside a tombstone in the cemetery of Alto de Sao Joao in Lisbon November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses as he leads the Angelus prayer to celebrate All Saints' day in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>A boy climbs to repaint an 'apartment-style' tomb of a deceased relative during the commemoration of All Saints Day in Navotas City, Metro Manila, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>Filipinos visit deceased relatives at Heroe's cemetery to remember their departed loved ones on All Saints Day in Manila, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>A man walks past tombstones after visiting the tombstone of a relative on All Saints Day in the cemetery of Sayalonga, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A man shows the blow to his left eye after his participation in the annual horse race to commemorate the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

<p>A black marble tombstone is seen among white ones the day before All Saints Day in the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Candles burn at Powazki cemetery on All Saints Day in Warsaw, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>Men dressed in regional traditional costumes stand before the annual horse race to commemorate the Day of the Dead on All Saints Day at the village of Todos Los Santos Cuchumatan in the Huehuetenango region, west of Guatemala City, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

<p>A worker holds flowers to be placed at a tombstone during a funeral on All Saints Day in the cemetery of San Lorenzo in Ronda, near the southern Spanish city of Malaga, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A carnation is seen on a sculpture of a tombstone in the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>A woman lights candles during All Saints Day at cemetery Mirogoj in Zagreb, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic </p>

<p>A boy darkens the inscription of a tombstone of a deceased relativ during the commemoration of All Saints Day in Navotas City, Metro Manila, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>A woman lights a candle on a grave at a cemetery in Vienna, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

<p>Candles placed at graves are seen at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, southwest of Minsk, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

