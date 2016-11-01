All Saints Day
People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A voodoo believer, dressed as "Gede", a spirit of voodoo, greets people (not pictured) as he sits on a grave during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy leaps between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A woman sits on a grave at Derio cemetery near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Flowers are seen at a door of a tomb at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A couple visits a grave at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman lights a candle on a grave at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman cleans a name on the wall of a memorial grave for Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish civil war at cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A boy, hanging from apartment-style tomb, eats ice cream as people visit graves of their loved ones at Navotas Public cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man is seen nearby a grave at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A lighted candle on a niche with the words DEP (Rest In Peace) at the cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman visits a grave at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People walk past graves at Derio cemetery near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A voodoo believer speaks to another one dressed as "Gede", a spirit of voodoo, as he stands on the cross of Baron Samdi during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People visit tombs of their loved ones at Navotas Public cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman holds flowers as she decorates the tomb of her loved one at a cemetery in Sacatepequez, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Next Slideshows
Halloween tricks and treats
Revelers wear costumes to mark Halloween.
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
Halloween surf contest
Costumed surfers hit the waves in Santa Monica.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.