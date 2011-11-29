Edition:
India
All-season snowsports

<p>A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A freeride skier carves her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>A freeride skier falls as she tries to carve her way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>An Egyptian boy sand-boards in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa </p>

<p>U.S. sandboarder Matt Walton soars in Al Katania dunes, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Cairo, January 18, 2010. Walton is in Egypt to conduct sandboarding lessons. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa </p>

<p>Tourists prepare to sand-board in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua, Nicaragua May 26, 2009. The volcano, with a height of 2,264 feet (690 meters), is one of the most active in Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>Anry Ramirez of tour company Tierra Tours, sand-boards at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. Hundreds of tourists visit the area to "sand-board" down the slopes of the volcano. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>Anry Ramirez, a staff of tour company Tierra Tours, "sand-boards" at the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>Tourists walk after sand-boarding in the Cerro Negro volcano in Leon City, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Managua May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

