Wed Nov 2, 2016

All Souls Day in India

People pray in front of the grave of their relative after decorating it during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People light candles on the grave of their relatives before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Agartala, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman prays beside the grave of her relative at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman lights a candle on the grave of her relative before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

