All Souls Day in India
People pray in front of the grave of their relative after decorating it during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People light candles on the grave of their relatives before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Agartala, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People pray beside the graves of their relatives at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays beside the grave of her relative at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Mumbai, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman lights a candle on the grave of her relative before praying at a cemetery during the observance of All Souls Day in Kolkata, India November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
All Saints Day
People around the world honor All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.
Halloween tricks and treats
Revelers wear costumes to mark Halloween.
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
Halloween surf contest
Costumed surfers hit the waves in Santa Monica.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.