All-star tribute to Prince
Friends, family and musicians come on stage after the final song "Purple Rain" during a tribute to the late musician Prince, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder perform. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Mayte Garcia, Prince's ex-wife, performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Friends, family and musicians come on stage after the final song "Purple Rain". REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Judith Hill performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Trena Lawson of Hermosa Beach, California, poses next to a life-size cut-out of Prince as fans gather for the concert. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Morris Day and the Time perform. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Kelly Kossett of Minnetonka, Minnesota, looks for a seat. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Nicole Scherzinger, former lead singer for the Pussycat Dolls, performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Prince memorabilia covers a fan's purse as thousands gather for the concert. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Keia Hamilton of New York and Pam Nodine of Nashville, Tennessee, wait outside the Xcel Center. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Bilal performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Tyka Nelson, Prince's younger sister, performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder perform Prince's "1999". REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Luke James performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Former Prince bandmate Bobby Z tells stories from their early days. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Darlene Blander of New York poses next to a life-size cut-out of Prince. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Chaka Khan performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Elisa Dease performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Ana Moura performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Eric Rogers of Winchester, Kentucky, and his wife Bridget Rogers walk to Xcel Center. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Fans gather. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
