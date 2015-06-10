Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 10, 2015 | 8:25am IST

Almost human animals

A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money in the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
1 / 34
Four-year-old British Bulldog "Bobo" skateboards past office workers during evening rush hour at Singapore's central business district May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Four-year-old British Bulldog "Bobo" skateboards past office workers during evening rush hour at Singapore's central business district May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Four-year-old British Bulldog "Bobo" skateboards past office workers during evening rush hour at Singapore's central business district May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 34
Sara the walrus performs during a show at the Dolphinarium in Istanbul, Turkey December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Sara the walrus performs during a show at the Dolphinarium in Istanbul, Turkey December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2008
Sara the walrus performs during a show at the Dolphinarium in Istanbul, Turkey December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 34
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighborhood of Rome, Italy March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighborhood of Rome, Italy March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighborhood of Rome, Italy March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 34
A Japanese macaque (or snow monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japanese macaque (or snow monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
A Japanese macaque (or snow monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 34
A man cleans the teeth of a hippopotamus at a wild life reserve park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

A man cleans the teeth of a hippopotamus at a wild life reserve park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
A man cleans the teeth of a hippopotamus at a wild life reserve park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Close
6 / 34
Namwan, a 10-year-old female monkey, takes a puff on a cigarette at a temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, Thailand November 28. After being discarded by her owners at the temple, Namwan started to pick up and smoke used cigarette butts and has now become addicted to smoking. Namwan now asks passersby for a cigarette to help fuel the habit. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Namwan, a 10-year-old female monkey, takes a puff on a cigarette at a temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, Thailand November 28. After being discarded by her owners at the temple, Namwan started to pick up and smoke used cigarette butts and has...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Namwan, a 10-year-old female monkey, takes a puff on a cigarette at a temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, Thailand November 28. After being discarded by her owners at the temple, Namwan started to pick up and smoke used cigarette butts and has now become addicted to smoking. Namwan now asks passersby for a cigarette to help fuel the habit. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
7 / 34
A clown boxes with a kangaroo during an animals "Olympics" performance in the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A clown boxes with a kangaroo during an animals "Olympics" performance in the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2006
A clown boxes with a kangaroo during an animals "Olympics" performance in the Shanghai Wild Animal Park, China September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 34
Mongolian wolf Heiko licks the mouth of wolf researcher Werner Freund in a sign of acknowledgement at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig, Saarland province, Germany January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Mongolian wolf Heiko licks the mouth of wolf researcher Werner Freund in a sign of acknowledgement at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig, Saarland province, Germany January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 26, 2013
Mongolian wolf Heiko licks the mouth of wolf researcher Werner Freund in a sign of acknowledgement at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig, Saarland province, Germany January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
9 / 34
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logar family adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. Although the family would like to prepare a fenced enclosure for it, veterinary authorities would prefer to move it into a shelter for wild animals. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logar family adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. Although the family would like to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2011
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logar family adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. Although the family would like to prepare a fenced enclosure for it, veterinary authorities would prefer to move it into a shelter for wild animals. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
10 / 34
Piek, a four-year-old monkey, checks one-year-old Pom for lice at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand August 7, 2002. Both animals were abandoned at the temple by their owners a year earlier. Since then they have become playmates and taken care of each other. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Piek, a four-year-old monkey, checks one-year-old Pom for lice at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand August 7, 2002. Both animals were abandoned at the temple by their owners a year earlier. Since then they have become playmates and taken care of each...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Piek, a four-year-old monkey, checks one-year-old Pom for lice at a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand August 7, 2002. Both animals were abandoned at the temple by their owners a year earlier. Since then they have become playmates and taken care of each other. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
11 / 34
Kanchana, a 17-year-old macaque, "performs" a hit song during a monkey show in Lopburi province, Thailand May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Kanchana, a 17-year-old macaque, "performs" a hit song during a monkey show in Lopburi province, Thailand May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Kanchana, a 17-year-old macaque, "performs" a hit song during a monkey show in Lopburi province, Thailand May 30, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
12 / 34
A meerkat warms itself under the glow of a heat lamp in its enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia July 3, 2003. REUTERS/Will Burgess

A meerkat warms itself under the glow of a heat lamp in its enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia July 3, 2003. REUTERS/Will Burgess

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
A meerkat warms itself under the glow of a heat lamp in its enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia July 3, 2003. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Close
13 / 34
A monkey drinks a Coke during the monkey buffet festival in Lopburi, Thailand November 25, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A monkey drinks a Coke during the monkey buffet festival in Lopburi, Thailand November 25, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A monkey drinks a Coke during the monkey buffet festival in Lopburi, Thailand November 25, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
14 / 34
A chimpanzee eats its lunch using a spoon at Villa Lorena animal refugee center in Cali, Colombia October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A chimpanzee eats its lunch using a spoon at Villa Lorena animal refugee center in Cali, Colombia October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2009
A chimpanzee eats its lunch using a spoon at Villa Lorena animal refugee center in Cali, Colombia October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
15 / 34
Street musician James Bowen busks with cat Bob in Covent Garden in London, England March 13, 2012. Bowen has written a book named "A Street Cat Named Bob" about the experiences of the then-homeless pair and how they met. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Street musician James Bowen busks with cat Bob in Covent Garden in London, England March 13, 2012. Bowen has written a book named "A Street Cat Named Bob" about the experiences of the then-homeless pair and how they met. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2012
Street musician James Bowen busks with cat Bob in Covent Garden in London, England March 13, 2012. Bowen has written a book named "A Street Cat Named Bob" about the experiences of the then-homeless pair and how they met. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
16 / 34
Students watch Orange, a 5-year-old orangutan, wearing a Santa Claus costume, pedal a bicycle during a Yuletide season presentation inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Students watch Orange, a 5-year-old orangutan, wearing a Santa Claus costume, pedal a bicycle during a Yuletide season presentation inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Students watch Orange, a 5-year-old orangutan, wearing a Santa Claus costume, pedal a bicycle during a Yuletide season presentation inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 34
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico as part of exercise Emerald Warrior 2011, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force/Handout

A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico as part of exercise...more

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2011
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico as part of exercise Emerald Warrior 2011, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Close
18 / 34
A trained sea lion writes the Chinese character "yang", which means "goat" or "sheep", on a board held by its trainer during a performance at the Beijing Aquarium, in Beijing, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A trained sea lion writes the Chinese character "yang", which means "goat" or "sheep", on a board held by its trainer during a performance at the Beijing Aquarium, in Beijing, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A trained sea lion writes the Chinese character "yang", which means "goat" or "sheep", on a board held by its trainer during a performance at the Beijing Aquarium, in Beijing, China April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 34
A baby monkey holds on to its mother in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat at Nanwan Monkey Island in Lingshui county, Hainan province, China June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

A baby monkey holds on to its mother in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat at Nanwan Monkey Island in Lingshui county, Hainan province, China June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2010
A baby monkey holds on to its mother in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat at Nanwan Monkey Island in Lingshui county, Hainan province, China June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao
Close
20 / 34
An elephant runs to kick a ball while playing in a soccer match during an Elephant Festival event at Sauraha in Chitwan, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An elephant runs to kick a ball while playing in a soccer match during an Elephant Festival event at Sauraha in Chitwan, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
An elephant runs to kick a ball while playing in a soccer match during an Elephant Festival event at Sauraha in Chitwan, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 34
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2013
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
22 / 34
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
23 / 34
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV

A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2013
A still image from an undated video footage released on January 28, 2013 by Iran's state-run English language Press TV shows a monkey that was launched into space. REUTERS/Press TV via Reuters TV
Close
24 / 34
An Australian koala, that was born with a damaged eye, looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

An Australian koala, that was born with a damaged eye, looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
An Australian koala, that was born with a damaged eye, looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
25 / 34
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
26 / 34
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at an aquatic park in Irkutsk, Siberia, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Close
27 / 34
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996 allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996 allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board....more

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Jeremiah Gerbracht rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his dog on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. Gerbracht, a retired dog trainer, won a court ruling in 1996 allowing him to ride his motorcycle with a dog on board. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
28 / 34
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul, South Korea February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul, South Korea February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul, South Korea February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
29 / 34
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 34
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
31 / 34
A giant panda plays on a swing after snowfall at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A giant panda plays on a swing after snowfall at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A giant panda plays on a swing after snowfall at a wildlife park in Kunming, Yunnan province, China January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
32 / 34
A hedgehog wearing a bridal veil is seen next to another after making a paw print on a symbolic pets wedding certificate during Valentine's Day celebrations in Lima, Peru February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A hedgehog wearing a bridal veil is seen next to another after making a paw print on a symbolic pets wedding certificate during Valentine's Day celebrations in Lima, Peru February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A hedgehog wearing a bridal veil is seen next to another after making a paw print on a symbolic pets wedding certificate during Valentine's Day celebrations in Lima, Peru February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
33 / 34
With acupuncture needles sticking out of his face, legs, and back, Tirto, an eight-year-old male Komodo dragon undergoes traditional Chinese acupuncture treatment administered by veterinarian Oh Soon Hock at the Singapore Zoological Gardens, September 2, 2003. REUTERS/David Loh

With acupuncture needles sticking out of his face, legs, and back, Tirto, an eight-year-old male Komodo dragon undergoes traditional Chinese acupuncture treatment administered by veterinarian Oh Soon Hock at the Singapore Zoological Gardens,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
With acupuncture needles sticking out of his face, legs, and back, Tirto, an eight-year-old male Komodo dragon undergoes traditional Chinese acupuncture treatment administered by veterinarian Oh Soon Hock at the Singapore Zoological Gardens, September 2, 2003. REUTERS/David Loh
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Winning a dream wedding

Winning a dream wedding

Next Slideshows

Winning a dream wedding

Winning a dream wedding

Seven gay couples from China are married in a group wedding in California after winning an online contest.

10 Jun 2015
Cleared for landing

Cleared for landing

Bracing for the downdraft during takeoffs and landings.

10 Jun 2015
Nice beach

Nice beach

More than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the rocky beaches of Nice, France.

09 Jun 2015
The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

09 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast