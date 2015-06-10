Almost human animals

Namwan, a 10-year-old female monkey, takes a puff on a cigarette at a temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, Thailand November 28. After being discarded by her owners at the temple, Namwan started to pick up and smoke used cigarette butts and has...more

Namwan, a 10-year-old female monkey, takes a puff on a cigarette at a temple in Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok, Thailand November 28. After being discarded by her owners at the temple, Namwan started to pick up and smoke used cigarette butts and has now become addicted to smoking. Namwan now asks passersby for a cigarette to help fuel the habit. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

