Almost human
Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, reacts to the presence of people during an interview with Reuters at their campus in Singapore March 1, 2016. With her brown hair, soft skin and...more
A visitor takes a selfie beside a Geminoid HI-2 robot, which is made in likeness of its creator, Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro (not pictured), in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A robot teacher named "Xiaomei" (R) gestures during a demonstration at a class of Jiujiang University, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, June 3, 2015. The robot, designed and made by a team led by teacher Zhang Guangshun, is able to narrate the...more
A humanoid robot named "Yangyang" shows a facial expression during a demonstration in Beijing, China, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata at the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
The HRP-4C humanoid robot appears on the runway at the Shinmai Creator's Project fashion show in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A humanoid robot named Han developed by Hanson Robotics reacts as the controller commands it via a mobile phone to make a facial expression in Hong Kong April 18, 2015. According to Hanson Robotics, the robot's skin is made out of a material called...more
A dentist demonstrates on a dental patient robot at Showa University in Tokyo, Japan March 25, 2010. The humanoid female robot was developed to give practical experience for dental students and can be used for examination purposes. The robot displays...more
A reception employee of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store (R) poses for a photo with a kimono-clad android robot named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., during its unveiling at the reception desk of the store in Tokyo, Japan April 20,...more
Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself, Chiba, Japan October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and...more
Visitors interact with a robot during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Danish scientist Henrik Scharfe (R) poses with his Geminoid-DK robot during its presentation at the National Robotics Olympiad in San Jose, Costa Rica August 16, 2013. The Geminoid-DK is a tele-operated android in the Geminoid series and is made to...more
A robot produced by the electrical engineering department of the National Taiwan University mimics the facial expressions of a human at the Taipei International Robot Show in Taiwan, October 19, 2010. The robot, which consists of a life-sized head...more
A humanoid robot named Kansei, meaning "sensibility" in Japanese, makes a facial expression depicting "fear", next to the word "Bomb" during a demonstration at a laboratory of Meiji University's Robot and Science Institute in Kawasaki, Japan June 4,...more
A robot with soft pneumatic fingers handles plastic sushi during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Caronna
School pupils touch a humanoid robot named "Saya" as she takes on a role as a school teacher during a demonstration at an elementary school in Tokyo, Japan May 7, 2009. The robot can speak different languages and make facial expressions like...more
Visitors watch a robot plays a clarinet in Shanghai, China November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The HRP-4C humanoid robot "Miim", wearing a wedding dress by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura (R), attends a news conference with developer Kazuhito Yokoi after the 2009 Yumi Katsura Paris Grand Collection in Osaka, Japan, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toru...more
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma at an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan October 31, 2006. Repliee Q2, with 42 actuators to generate human-like behavior, was developed by the Department of Adaptive Machine Systems Graduate School...more
