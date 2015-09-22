Along the migrant tracks
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants react after boarding a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A pram is left on the tracks after migrants boarded a train at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Fayza (R), 45, a Christian Iraqi migrant is seen inside a train with her children while travelling to Austria, crossing the border from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant carries a child in a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Red Cross workers attend to a migrant at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Ihab, 30 (R), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, sleeps beside his daughter Yasmine, 6, inside a train as they head to meet his parents in Lubeck, Germany, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant child stands at a door of a train after arriving at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants wait to get on board a train to Serbia at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wrestle to buy train ticket at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Gena, a 10-month-old migrant from the outskirts of Damascus, sits with her parents at the metro in Athens, Greece, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant holds a child as he looks out a window inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants scramble aboard a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants hold each others hands at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants pull a boy through a train window at the station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Abeer 26, a Syrian migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, carries her daughter as she sleeps while on her way crossing the border by train from Macedonia to Serbia, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants scramble through a train's window at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant's child lays on a seat inside a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Yaqine, 9, a Christian Iraqi migrant, is seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Migrants wait inside a train at the station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants wave out of a train window as they arrive at a train station in Magyarboly, Hungary, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Clothes of migrants are seen inside a train heading to Austria from Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman wounded during clashes between Syrian and Afghan migrants is attended at the train station in Beli Manastir, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants queue in an underpass after leaving a special train arriving at the train station on their way to a temporary refugee registration center in Hanau, south of Frankfurt, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
