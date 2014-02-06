Along the Panama Canal

A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organize tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Pacific side in Panama City February 5, 2014. The project to expand the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after talks between the canal administrator and a Spanish-led building consortium fell apart and work ground to a halt. Group United for the Canal, a consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr, said in a statement that the government's canal authority had broken off talks on who will pay some $1.6 billion needed to complete the ambitious project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso