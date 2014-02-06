Along the Panama Canal
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organize tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Pacific side in Panama City February 5, 2014. The project to expand the Panama Canal,...more
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organize tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Pacific side in Panama City February 5, 2014. The project to expand the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after talks between the canal administrator and a Spanish-led building consortium fell apart and work ground to a halt. Group United for the Canal, a consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr, said in a statement that the government's canal authority had broken off talks on who will pay some $1.6 billion needed to complete the ambitious project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Atlantic side on the outskirts of Colon City January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Atlantic side on the outskirts of Colon City January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship sails under the Bridge of the Americas on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship sails under the Bridge of the Americas on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man walks across a mural after it was painted during a Guinness World Record event as part of celebrations for the 100-year-anniversary of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man walks across a mural after it was painted during a Guinness World Record event as part of celebrations for the 100-year-anniversary of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen from an old lighthouse in the Panama Canal in Panama City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen from an old lighthouse in the Panama Canal in Panama City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children look at a cargo ship in the viewpoint of Pedro Miguel lock on the pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children look at a cargo ship in the viewpoint of Pedro Miguel lock on the pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen at the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen at the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon City January 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon City January 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A pilot maneuvers a boat near a cargo ship in the Panama Canal in Gamboa near Panama City December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco
A pilot maneuvers a boat near a cargo ship in the Panama Canal in Gamboa near Panama City December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City August 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City August 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side at the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side at the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of the media stand on a structure as a Celebrity Infinity cruise ship passes at the Pacific side of the Panama Canal, next to the Expansion project in Panama City April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of the media stand on a structure as a Celebrity Infinity cruise ship passes at the Pacific side of the Panama Canal, next to the Expansion project in Panama City April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal in Panama City October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal in Panama City October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City, December 30, 2009. December 31 marks the tenth anniversary of the handover of the canal by the U.S. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City, December 30, 2009. December 31 marks the tenth anniversary of the handover of the canal by the U.S. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Mexican navy school ship Cuauhtemoc crosses the Panama Canal to the Caribbean in Panama City, December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Mexican navy school ship Cuauhtemoc crosses the Panama Canal to the Caribbean in Panama City, December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Russian destroyer Admiral Chabanenko crosses the 50 mile (80 km) waterway of the Panama Canal in Colon City December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Russian destroyer Admiral Chabanenko crosses the 50 mile (80 km) waterway of the Panama Canal in Colon City December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A worker from the National Association for the Environment carries plants which will be used to rejuvenate the area destroyed during the construction of the third locks of the Panama Canal September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A worker from the National Association for the Environment carries plants which will be used to rejuvenate the area destroyed during the construction of the third locks of the Panama Canal September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Ships leaving the Miraflores lock await their turn to enter the Pedro Miguel lock where the third lock is being built in Panama City, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Ships leaving the Miraflores lock await their turn to enter the Pedro Miguel lock where the third lock is being built in Panama City, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal, marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project about 22 km (13 miles) from Panama City September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal, marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project about 22 km (13 miles) from Panama City September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Cargo ships wait to cross the Gatun locks in Colon at Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will receive the biggest facelift in its 92-year history if Panamanians approve a plan to widen and deepen the waterway at a referendum on Sunday. ...more
Cargo ships wait to cross the Gatun locks in Colon at Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will receive the biggest facelift in its 92-year history if Panamanians approve a plan to widen and deepen the waterway at a referendum on Sunday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Cargo ships cross the Gatun locks at Colon city in Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will receive the biggest facelift in its 92-year history if Panamanians approve a plan to widen and deepen the waterway at a referendum on Sunday. ...more
Cargo ships cross the Gatun locks at Colon city in Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will receive the biggest facelift in its 92-year history if Panamanians approve a plan to widen and deepen the waterway at a referendum on Sunday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A ship arrives at the Miraflores locks as it crosses Panama's canal at sunset October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A ship arrives at the Miraflores locks as it crosses Panama's canal at sunset October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Next Slideshows
In the land of Niger
Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.
Idiotarod race in New York
Competitors in costume push modified shopping trolleys through the streets of New York.
Counting elephants
A census is taken of elephants in Kenya's Tsavo West national park.
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in Pyongyang.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.