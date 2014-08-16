Along the Ukraine border
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A military pointsman talks to the driver of a truck from a column of military vehicles on a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen walk along the street as they patrol an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian military personnel sit atop an armored vehicle outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
