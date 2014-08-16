Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 16, 2014 | 6:15am IST

Along the Ukraine border

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 28
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 28
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their truck at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 28
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Russian military personnel ride atop apersonnel carriers outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 28
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his Soviet-made armor-piercing rifle at a position on the roof of a building outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
5 / 28
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 28
A military pointsman talks to the driver of a truck from a column of military vehicles on a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A military pointsman talks to the driver of a truck from a column of military vehicles on a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A military pointsman talks to the driver of a truck from a column of military vehicles on a road outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 28
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Russian serviceman rides atop an armored personnel carrier through a field outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 28
Ukrainian servicemen walk along the street as they patrol an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen walk along the street as they patrol an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen walk along the street as they patrol an area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
9 / 28
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the area outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. The words on the weapon reads "For Ukraine". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 28
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Russian military personnel sit atop armored vehicles outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 28
Russian military personnel sit atop an armored vehicle outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian military personnel sit atop an armored vehicle outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Russian military personnel sit atop an armored vehicle outside Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 28
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, August 16, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist looks as flames erupt from a gas pipeline after a shelling in Donetsk, August 15, 2014. EUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 28
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 28
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine show the contents of their trucks at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 15, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 28
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Ukrainian army sapper holds a shell found by local residents as he sits in a car outside Donetsk, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 28
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A woman carries a dog as smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 28
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A woman walks past a building damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 28
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored vehicle during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
19 / 28
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored fighting vehicle as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
20 / 28
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 28
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A local resident stands near property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
22 / 28
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a truck as they patrol an area in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
23 / 28
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Smokes rises above buildings shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
24 / 28
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists carry an ammunition part shortly after a shelling in Donetsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
25 / 28
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Local residents walk past property damaged in fights between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
26 / 28
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles during a patrol in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
27 / 28
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A local woman stands near buildings damaged during a fight between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhlehirsk August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Aug 2014
Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrating Independence Day

India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15.

16 Aug 2014
Protests over Missouri teen's death

Protests over Missouri teen's death

Demonstrators protest the death of Michael Brown, who was shot in a struggle with police.

15 Aug 2014
Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

Government forces and regional militias battle the Islamic State militants.

15 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures