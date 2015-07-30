Alternative medicine for animals

A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals...more

A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

