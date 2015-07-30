Alternative medicine for animals
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals...more
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A llama that has skin tumors receives laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives a shock wave treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A blue-throated macaw receives acupuncture and laser therapy treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A llama that has skin tumors receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Perdiz receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A llama that has skin tumors receives acupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, Brazil July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Rio from above
Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.
The art of war
Politically charged murals and graffiti offer ground-level views of conflicts around the world.
Town of scarecrows
The annual Scarecrow Festival asks residents of Heather, Britain, to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities.
Animal ER
All creatures great and small receiving medical care.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.