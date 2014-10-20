Edition:
Alternative Miss World

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. The competition, which is open to entrants of any gender or nationality, was started by artist Andrew Logan in 1972. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Contestants take part in the swimwear portion of the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A contestant falls near the edge of the stage during the swimwear section of the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A contestant takes part in the swimwear portion of the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia waits backstage before being crowned winner of the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia waits backstage before being crowned winner of the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British artist Andrew Logan opens the Alternative Miss World show at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Members of the audience watch the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Contestants take part in the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Contestants take part in the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Members of the audience arrive for the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Contestants take part in the swimwear portion of the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theater in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Trending Collections

Pictures