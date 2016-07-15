Alton Sterling's final farewell
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
