Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 16, 2016 | 4:45am IST

Alton Sterling's final farewell

An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 19
Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Cameron Sterling is consoled after the funeral of his father Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 19
Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Mourners pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 19
A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A mourner wipes the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
4 / 19
Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Mourners raise their fists as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
5 / 19
A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A woman attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 19
Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, mourns as she attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 19
Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Mourners dance as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 19
A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A mourner wears a CD around his neck as he attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 19
A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A pallbearer sits in a limousine after attending Alton Sterling's funeral in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 19
Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Family and friends pay their respects as they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 19
Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Sandra Sterling (C), the aunt of Allton Sterling, reacts while attending the casket viewing before his funeral, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Close
12 / 19
A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A mourner is carried after the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 19
A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A mourner attends the funeral of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 19
Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Pallbearers carry the casket of Alton Sterling, who was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 19
The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
The body of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police officers, lies in a casket during his funeral. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 19
Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, looks back at his father's grave as he leaves Alton's burial, at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery with Na'Qunicy's grandmother (R), whose name was withheld. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Close
17 / 19
Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Pallbearers touch the casket of Alton Sterling after placing the casket at the internment site at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Close
18 / 19
Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Family attorney Justin Bamberg, comforts Na'Quincy, 10, son of Alton Sterling, at the conclusion Alton's burial at the Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Mourning for Nice

Mourning for Nice

Next Slideshows

Mourning for Nice

Mourning for Nice

The world grieves after a gunman plowed a truck into a crowd of Bastille Day revelers in Nice, France, killing at least 84 people and injuring hundreds more.

16 Jul 2016
Trump picks Pence

Trump picks Pence

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump selects Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.

15 Jul 2016
Truck plows into crowd in France

Truck plows into crowd in France

A truck rammed into crowds watching a fireworks display on France's Bastille Day national holiday.

15 Jul 2016
Funerals for slain Dallas police

Funerals for slain Dallas police

Mourners bid their final farewells to five police officers shot dead in Dallas, Texas.

15 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast