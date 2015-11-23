AMA red carpet style
Zendaya. REUTERS/David McNew
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/David McNew
Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/David McNew
Christina Milian. REUTERS/David McNew
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/David McNew
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/David McNew
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/David McNew
Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/David McNew
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/David McNew
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/David McNew
Z LaLa. REUTERS/David McNew
Hannah Davis. REUTERS/David McNew
Frankie Grande. REUTERS/David McNew
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/David McNew
Alicia Silverstone. REUTERS/David McNew
Norman Reedus. REUTERS/David McNew
Jeremy Sisto and wife, Addie Lane. REUTERS/David McNew
Cheryl Burke. REUTERS/David McNew
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/David McNew
Wilmer Valderrama. REUTERS/David McNew
Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/David McNew
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/David McNew
Ashley Benson. REUTERS/David McNew
Danica McKellar. REUTERS/David McNew
Zendaya. REUTERS/David McNew
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/David McNew
Tove Lo. REUTERS/David McNew
Alanis Morissette. REUTERS/David McNew
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/David McNew
Who is Fancy and Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/David McNew
Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/David McNew
Kendall and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/David McNew
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/David McNew
Luke Bryan and his wife Carolyn. REUTERS/David McNew
Tyrese Gibson and his daughter Shayla Somer. REUTERS/David McNew
Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Jack Lawless of DNCE. REUTERS/David McNew
Florida Georgia Line duo Brian Kelley with his wife, Brittany Marie Cole and Tyler Hubbard with his wife Hayley Stommel. REUTERS/David McNew
Pentatonix. REUTERS/David McNew
Diplo and Skrillex. REUTERS/David McNew
Francesco Yates. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Best of Latin Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Sexiest men alive
David Beckham tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2015.
Charlie Sheen: A profile
Charlie Sheen tells NBC's "Today" show that he is HIV positive.
Hollywood's most valuable
The most valuable movie stars in Hollywood.
MORE IN PICTURES
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.