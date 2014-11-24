AMA red carpet
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner arrive at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jenny McCarthy and husband, Donnie Wahlberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Zendaya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Sam Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Harry Styles of One Direction. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jessie J. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Magic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Taylor Schilling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diana Ross poses with her daughter, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musical act The Chopstick Brothers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ne-Yo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lauren Cohen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wyclef Jean. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Charli XCX. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Skylar Grey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mark Cuban and his daughter Alexis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Becky G. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Frankie J. Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Mary Lambert. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fergie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Matthew Morrison. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Nathan Fillion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
