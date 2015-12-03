Amazon from above
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The Macuxi Bridge over the White River is seen in the Amazon city of Boa Vista, Brazil, December 2, 2015. The White River reached the lowest level recorded over the past four years, according to the State Environmental and Water Resources Foundation...more
An aerial view of ovens used to make charcoal from wood is seen in a traditional charcoal factory in the Amazon city of Boa Vista, Brazil, December 2, 2015. The destruction of Brazil's Amazon forest, the world's largest intact rainforest, increased...more
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the construction site of a hydroelectric dam along the Teles Pires river, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Alta Floresta, Para state, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more
Sawmills that process illegally logged trees from the Amazon rainforest are seen near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man rides his horse next to cows in this aerial view on a plot of deforested Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows the Amazon rainforest at the Bom Futuro National Forest near Rio Pardo in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon at the Bom Futuro National Forest in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest at the Kuikuro territory in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view shows an illegal logging camp (blue tarpaulin in foreground) in the Bom Futuro National Forest near Rio Pardo in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Zebu cattle are seen in a an area that had been cleared for pasture bordering the Amazon forest in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A view of an area of deforested jungle inside the Ashaninka Indian territory in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Cows graze on deforested Amazon rainforest, next to another tract recently cleared and burned, near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of a tract of Amazon jungle recently cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on land that used to be virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Santarem, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An overview of the houses being built for employees of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, planned to be the world's third largest, in Pimental, near Altamira in Para state, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A cow grazes next to a fallen tree on a tract of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A rainbow forms over the Amazon rainforest near the city of Santarem, Para state April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An area of the Amazon rainforest which has been slashed and burned stands next to a section of virgin forest, as seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood...more
