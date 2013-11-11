Amazon - From Paradise to Inferno
An aerial view of the construction site of a hydroelectric dam along the Teles Pires river, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Alta Floresta, Para state, Brazil, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the construction site of a hydroelectric dam along the Teles Pires river, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Alta Floresta, Para state, Brazil, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. Initial data from Brazil’s space agency suggests that deforestation of the...more
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. Initial data from Brazil’s space agency suggests that deforestation of the vast Amazon - the largest rainforest in the world - spiked by over a third during the past year, wiping out an area more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A fisherman's house is seen along the Tapajos River, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A fisherman's house is seen along the Tapajos River, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on land that used to be virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on land that used to be virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on what was virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on what was virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on what was virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor works on a wheat plantation on what was virgin Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The construction site of an illegal sawmill is seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do...more
The construction site of an illegal sawmill is seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A fisherman's house is seen along the Tapajos River, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A fisherman's house is seen along the Tapajos River, a tributary of the Amazon, near the city of Santarem, Para State, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An area of the Amazon rainforest which was burned to clear land for cattle pasture is seen near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An area of the Amazon rainforest which was burned to clear land for cattle pasture is seen near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Smoke billows as an area of the Amazon rainforest is burnt to clear land for agriculture near Novo Progresso, Para State, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Furnaces used to make charcoal from wood discarded by the illegal logging and lumber industries are seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto...more
Furnaces used to make charcoal from wood discarded by the illegal logging and lumber industries are seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An area of the Amazon rainforest which has been slashed and burned stands next to a section of virgin forest, as seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood...more
An area of the Amazon rainforest which has been slashed and burned stands next to a section of virgin forest, as seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, in Para State, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sawmills which process illegally logged trees from the Amazon rainforest are seen near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sawmills which process illegally logged trees from the Amazon rainforest are seen near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A truck transports a mechanical shovel at a sawmill which processes illegally felled trees from the Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A truck transports a mechanical shovel at a sawmill which processes illegally felled trees from the Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Tiago, who was hired by loggers to cut trees from the Amazon rainforest, carries his chainsaw past fallen trees in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Tiago, who was hired by loggers to cut trees from the Amazon rainforest, carries his chainsaw past fallen trees in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Alejandro carries his chainsaw after illegally cutting down a tree from virgin Amazon rainforest inside the Jamanxim National Park near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Alejandro carries his chainsaw after illegally cutting down a tree from virgin Amazon rainforest inside the Jamanxim National Park near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Alejandro holds his chainsaw after illegally cutting down a tree from virgin Amazon rainforest inside the Jamanxim National Park near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Alejandro holds his chainsaw after illegally cutting down a tree from virgin Amazon rainforest inside the Jamanxim National Park near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man named Tiago, who was hired by loggers to cut trees in the Amazon rainforest, walks past a vehicle ready to drag a log from the forest in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013.REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
A man named Tiago, who was hired by loggers to cut trees in the Amazon rainforest, walks past a vehicle ready to drag a log from the forest in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013.REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A truck carrying a tree extracted illegally from the Amazon rainforest drives at night along a trail parallel to the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A truck carrying a tree extracted illegally from the Amazon rainforest drives at night along a trail parallel to the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A police officer inspects a tree illegally felled in the Amazon rainforest in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A police officer inspects a tree illegally felled in the Amazon rainforest in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tree, which was illegally felled, lies on the floor of the Amazon rainforest in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tree, which was illegally felled, lies on the floor of the Amazon rainforest in Jamanxim National Park near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor used to drag logs out of the Amazon rainforest, burns after being destroyed by police on a raid to stop illegal logging in Jamanxim National Park, near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tractor used to drag logs out of the Amazon rainforest, burns after being destroyed by police on a raid to stop illegal logging in Jamanxim National Park, near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers guard a man named Alejandro after arresting him for illegally felling trees from virgin Amazon rainforest inside the Jamanxim National Park near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers guard a man named Alejandro after arresting him for illegally felling trees from virgin Amazon rainforest inside the Jamanxim National Park near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A truck driver eats a canned meal next to his truck, which is loaded with a tree illegally extracted from the Amazon rainforest, as he tries to navigate a trail that runs parallel to the Trans-Amazonian highway after a rainstorm near the city of...more
A truck driver eats a canned meal next to his truck, which is loaded with a tree illegally extracted from the Amazon rainforest, as he tries to navigate a trail that runs parallel to the Trans-Amazonian highway after a rainstorm near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An officer from Brazil's environmental police force, Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente (IBAMA), inspects a pile of trees illegally extracted from the Amazon rainforest, during the "Hileia Patria" operation against illegal sawmills and loggers in...more
An officer from Brazil's environmental police force, Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente (IBAMA), inspects a pile of trees illegally extracted from the Amazon rainforest, during the "Hileia Patria" operation against illegal sawmills and loggers in the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Officers from Brazil's environmental police force, Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente (IBAMA), guard a yard filled with trees which were illegally logged from the Amazon rainforest during the "Hileia Patria" operation against illegal sawmills and...more
Officers from Brazil's environmental police force, Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente (IBAMA), guard a yard filled with trees which were illegally logged from the Amazon rainforest during the "Hileia Patria" operation against illegal sawmills and loggers in the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soldiers from the Brazilian Army stand near a truck loaded with blades which they confiscated during the "Hileia Patria" operation against illegal sawmills and loggers in the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State,...more
Soldiers from the Brazilian Army stand near a truck loaded with blades which they confiscated during the "Hileia Patria" operation against illegal sawmills and loggers in the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, Para State, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A worker carries a blade at a sawmill that processes trees illegally logged from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker carries a blade at a sawmill that processes trees illegally logged from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A sawmill worker processes trees illegally extracted from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A sawmill worker processes trees illegally extracted from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers arrange lumber cut from trees that were illegally extracted from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers arrange lumber cut from trees that were illegally extracted from the Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children stand next to a house in the Amazon rainforest, near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children stand next to a house in the Amazon rainforest, near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man stands in front of his home in the Amazon rainforest, near the city of Uruara, Para State April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man stands in front of his home in the Amazon rainforest, near the city of Uruara, Para State April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cowboy digs a hole into land that was formerly Amazon rainforest, near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cowboy digs a hole into land that was formerly Amazon rainforest, near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Herders drive cattle, which were raised on pasture grown on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest, along the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Herders drive cattle, which were raised on pasture grown on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest, along the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A boy stands in the door of his house, seen through a fence made from the discarded sawmill blades, in Nova Esperanca do Piria, in Para State September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy stands in the door of his house, seen through a fence made from the discarded sawmill blades, in Nova Esperanca do Piria, in Para State September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman holds her daughter outside their home in the Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her daughter outside their home in the Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A girl sleeps in her home, which stands alongside the Trans-Amazonian highway, near the city of Uruara, Para State April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A girl sleeps in her home, which stands alongside the Trans-Amazonian highway, near the city of Uruara, Para State April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man poses for a photograph in the window of a bar along the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man poses for a photograph in the window of a bar along the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man who is in charge of a wildcat gold mine stands in front of his shack next to the mine in the Amazon rainforest, near the city of Morais Almeida, Para state June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man who is in charge of a wildcat gold mine stands in front of his shack next to the mine in the Amazon rainforest, near the city of Morais Almeida, Para state June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mud cakes the feet of a man working at an illegal wildcat gold mine on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mud cakes the feet of a man working at an illegal wildcat gold mine on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man works at an illegal wildcat gold mine on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man works at an illegal wildcat gold mine on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men work at an illegal wildcat gold mine on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men work at an illegal wildcat gold mine on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Morais Almeida, Para State June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An illegal wildcat gold mine, located on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest, is seen near the city of Castelo dos Sonhos, Para State June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An illegal wildcat gold mine, located on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest, is seen near the city of Castelo dos Sonhos, Para State June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An illegal wildcat gold mine, located on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest, is seen near the city of Castelo dos Sonhos, Para State June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An illegal wildcat gold mine, located on an area of deforested Amazon rainforest, is seen near the city of Castelo dos Sonhos, Para State June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A rainbow is seen over a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Uruara, Para State April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A rainbow is seen over a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Uruara, Para State April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tract of Amazon rainforest, which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, is seen near the city of Santarem, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A tract of Amazon rainforest, which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, is seen near the city of Santarem, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A thunderstorm is seen over the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A thunderstorm is seen over the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
