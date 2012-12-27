Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 27, 2012 | 3:25pm IST

Amazon logistics centre

<p>A worker packs boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

A worker packs boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

A worker packs boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
1 / 11
<p>Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 11
<p>A worker packs boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

A worker packs boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

A worker packs boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
3 / 11
<p>A worker collects items to pack into boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

A worker collects items to pack into boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

A worker collects items to pack into boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
4 / 11
<p>A worker collects orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

A worker collects orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, December 27, 2012

A worker collects orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
5 / 11
<p>A worker collects items to be packed in boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A worker collects items to be packed in boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

A worker collects items to be packed in boxes at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
6 / 11
<p>Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
7 / 11
<p>Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 11
<p>Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
9 / 11
<p>Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Work is carried out at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
10 / 11
<p>Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, December 27, 2012

Workers collect orders at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley, central England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Explosion in Nigeria

Explosion in Nigeria

Next Slideshows

Explosion in Nigeria

Explosion in Nigeria

Packed fireworks explode inside a building in densely populated Lagos, Nigeria.

27 Dec 2012
Playing with fire

Playing with fire

Artists and performers wow crowds across India with death-defying fire stunts.

26 Dec 2012
Christmas around the world

Christmas around the world

People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.

26 Dec 2012
Putin in India

Putin in India

Putin visits India for the first time since he started a new Kremlin six-year term in May.

25 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast