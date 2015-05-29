Edition:
Amazon River flooding

A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
View of a flooded street by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Children look on from their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 150,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
View of a flooded area by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A man is pictured in his boat in front a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A view of a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 237,615 people were affected in the State with strong rains. Picture taken on May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
