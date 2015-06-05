Amazon River overflows
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State...more
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children joke in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A cemetery is seen flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child swims in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children walk in front of a small bar in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents stay in front of a market in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children walk at their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
View of the area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon. The signs reads "welcome". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
