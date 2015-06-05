Edition:
Amazon River overflows

A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A man looks on from his house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Children joke in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Cattle are seen in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Residents play soccer in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A cemetery is seen flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A child swims in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A man walks in hospital flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A woman is seen in front of a church in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Children walk in front of a small bar in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Residents stay in front of a market in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Children walk at their house in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Residents paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A resident leaves a Bradesco bank in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Children paddle their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
View of the area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A man paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Residents are pictured in their canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A boy paddles his canoe in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon. The signs reads "welcome". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
