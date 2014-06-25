Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup

A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three...more

A member of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe looks on in her village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three weeks of brisk business thanks to the World Cup. Usually, they host between 10 and 30 tourists a day. During the World Cup, this number has rocketed to 250 a day. They have become richer and other communities now come to them to sell them juices and fishes. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

