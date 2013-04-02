Edition:
India
Tue Apr 2, 2013

Ambani brothers: over the years

<p>Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, smiles as his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, stands behind him during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy major Reliance Industries, arrives with his wife Nita Ambani (R) and mother Kokilaben Ambani (L) to address the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Shareholders watch Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Indian energy major Reliance Industries, on a screen as he addresses the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani (L), chief of India's Reliance Industries, and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communications, are pictured in this combination image of file photos. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Adeel Halim</p>

<p>Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Communications, leaves the Supreme Court in New Delhi May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are seen in Mumbai June 24, 2004. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani pose with their father Dhirubhai Ambani in Mumbai in this November 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Jayanta Saha/Files</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are seen in Mumbai June 16, 2003. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files</p>

<p>Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Communications, comes out of the Supreme Court in New Delhi May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders during an annual general meeting in Mumbai August 3, 2005.REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani gestures during an interview with Reuters at his office on the outskirts of Mumbai July 8, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

<p>Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are seen in Mumbai June 24, 2004. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files</p>

<p>Anil Ambani, chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

