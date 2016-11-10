Edition:
America divided after election

A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A police officer checks an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump through Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester kicks an object as demonstrators riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester shoots fireworks at police officers during rioting in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An AT&T truck burns as protests riot in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A Donald Trump pinata is burned in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police officers form a line after demonstrators set a street on fire on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protest against Donald Trump in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protestor speaks into a microphone in a group that took over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People protest outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People gather in protest in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Kimmy, who declined to give a last name, rallies with protesters in Oakland. The sign reads: "He is not my president". REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters walk during a protest in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protestors march against Trump's victory in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Krystina Robinson of Las Vegas carries a placard in protest across from the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A young man wearing a Berkeley High Class of 2016 shirt wipes away tears during a protest in response to the election of Donald Trump as president in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protestors march in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters reach Trump Tower as they march against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester holds a sign during a protest outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Anti-Trump demonstrators take part in a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump signals to protesters outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzacznski

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Berkeley High student Sabreen Imtair, 16, speaks to a crowd of more than a thousand people in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, following the election. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Berkeley High student Ariana Melton, 16, holds a sign during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters demonstrate across the street from Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A young boy stands with other anti-Trump demonstrators during a candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
UC Berkeley students Josey Garcia (L) and Gustavo Navarez hold each other during a protest in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Berkeley High School students begin to march after assembling in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
