America divided after election
People protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Wiley Drake blows a shofar in support of President-elect Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
A man protests against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A supporter of Donald Trump shouts back at opposing demonstrators during a protest in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Police officers stand guard during a protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Demonstrator Ly Kou holds a sign along with others in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Demonstrators protest in response to the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man argues with protesters as they march in a protest against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman holds a sign during a protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People march against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People march in a protest against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People march against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrator Steven Morales with his son Steven Jr. waves an American flag for motorists in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Emily Fredericks, 20, protests the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Larry West, 31, protests the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Sarah Ocampo, 17, wears a Hillary Clinton themed pin while protesting the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
People take part in a protest against Donald Trump at the Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul Watts, of Graffiti Removal Services, works for free on clean up after a protest against Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
