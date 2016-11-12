Edition:
America divided after election

People protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Wiley Drake blows a shofar in support of President-elect Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A man protests against Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump shouts back at opposing demonstrators during a protest in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Police officers stand guard during a protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Demonstrator Ly Kou holds a sign along with others in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Demonstrators protest in response to the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A man argues with protesters as they march in a protest against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A woman holds a sign during a protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People march against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People march in a protest against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People march against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Demonstrator Steven Morales with his son Steven Jr. waves an American flag for motorists in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Emily Fredericks, 20, protests the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Demonstrators hold signs in support of Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Larry West, 31, protests the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Sarah Ocampo, 17, wears a Hillary Clinton themed pin while protesting the election of Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People protest against Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People take part in a protest against Donald Trump at the Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Paul Watts, of Graffiti Removal Services, works for free on clean up after a protest against Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
