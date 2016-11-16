America divided after election
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student runs with a Mexican flag with another student carrying a U.S. flag during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Demonstrators chant in protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Casey Carrion (R) carries a sign as she join protestors demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Post-election Post-it notes are seen pasted along a tiled walk at Union Square subway station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters against President-elect Republican Donald Trump ring Lake Merritt's shoreline in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A woman holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Woman embrace each other during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protest against President-elect Donald Trump approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A girl watches demonstrators rally together during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
A Las Vegas police officer stands watch as demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag while marching against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
A boy holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
People paste signs on a wall opposite a federal building during a march and rally against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator wears a hat that reads "Immigrants Make America Great " during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators march along the Las Vegas Strip in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
A protester holds a sign during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Las Vegas police stand between protesters against and supporters of the election of Donald Trump near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Demonstrators march against President-elect Donald Trump in downtown Washington after leaving Lafayette Park near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol building in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Russia resumes strikes against Syria
Russia launches coordinated missile strikes against rebels in Syria using its only aircraft carrier in combat for the first time.
New era in Washington
Politicians new and old return to D.C. while Trump's transition team prepares to take power.
Greece protests Obama's visit
Riot police fired teargas on protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Barack Obama's final trip to Europe.
President Rivlin in India
Highlights from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's India trip.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.