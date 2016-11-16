Edition:
America divided after election

Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A student runs with a Mexican flag with another student carrying a U.S. flag during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Demonstrators chant in protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Casey Carrion (R) carries a sign as she join protestors demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Post-election Post-it notes are seen pasted along a tiled walk at Union Square subway station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters against President-elect Republican Donald Trump ring Lake Merritt's shoreline in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A woman holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Woman embrace each other during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protest against President-elect Donald Trump approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A girl watches demonstrators rally together during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

A Las Vegas police officer stands watch as demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag while marching against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

A boy holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

People paste signs on a wall opposite a federal building during a march and rally against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A demonstrator wears a hat that reads "Immigrants Make America Great " during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Demonstrators march along the Las Vegas Strip in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

A protester holds a sign during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Las Vegas police stand between protesters against and supporters of the election of Donald Trump near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Demonstrators march against President-elect Donald Trump in downtown Washington after leaving Lafayette Park near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol building in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

