Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 9:06pm IST

American Dads

Jason Howe and Adrian Perez (L) who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe and Adrian Perez (L) who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2013
Jason Howe and Adrian Perez (L) who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S....more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, play with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 15
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda play with their twin daughters Olivia and Clara (L) at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda play with their twin daughters Olivia and Clara (L) at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda play with their twin daughters Olivia and Clara (L) at their home in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, plays with his three-year-old daughter Olivia in their garden in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, plays with his three-year-old daughter Olivia in their garden in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, plays with his three-year-old daughter Olivia in their garden in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 15
Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, helps his three-year-old daughter Olivia wash her hands before dinner in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, helps his three-year-old daughter Olivia wash her hands before dinner in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, helps his three-year-old daughter Olivia wash her hands before dinner in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, (L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, eat dinner with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (R) and Clara in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, eat dinner with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (R) and Clara in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, eat dinner with their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (R) and Clara in Los Angeles, California June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 15
Olivia (R) and Clara, the twin three-year-old daughters of Jason Howe, 50, and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, (not shown) chase each other in their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Olivia (R) and Clara, the twin three-year-old daughters of Jason Howe, 50, and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, (not shown) chase each other in their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Olivia (R) and Clara, the twin three-year-old daughters of Jason Howe, 50, and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, (not shown) chase each other in their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 15
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 15
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara put on their shoes after their ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, carries his three-year-old daughter Clara out of ballet class in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, carries his three-year-old daughter Clara out of ballet class in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, carries his three-year-old daughter Clara out of ballet class in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, bring their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara home from ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, bring their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara home from ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, bring their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara home from ballet class in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, takes the hairband out of his three-year-old daughter Clara's hair before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, takes the hairband out of his three-year-old daughter Clara's hair before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, takes the hairband out of his three-year-old daughter Clara's hair before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 15
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara brush their teeth before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara brush their teeth before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (R) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, help their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (2nd R) and Clara brush their teeth before bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 15
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 15
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia and Clara (R) to bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia and Clara (R) to bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia and Clara (R) to bed in Los Angeles June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Gay marriage nationwide

Gay marriage nationwide

Next Slideshows

Gay marriage nationwide

Gay marriage nationwide

The Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement.

26 Jun 2015
Rains in India

Rains in India

Monsoon has covered entire India ahead of schedule. Here are the pictures of rains.

26 Jun 2015
Ramadan in India

Ramadan in India

Indian Muslims observe holy month of Ramadan.

26 Jun 2015
France's vanishing beaches

France's vanishing beaches

Erosion from winter storms, with huge waves and unusual high tides, have threatened buildings and private homes on the coast of France.

26 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast