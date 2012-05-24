Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2012 | 2:45am IST

American Idol finale

<p>Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Phillip Phillips holds the winner's trophy after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Phillip Phillips (C) is congratulated by friends and family after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Phillip Phillips is hugged by Jessica Sanchez after he was named the winner by host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 45
<p>Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Phillip Phillips performs after being named the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin &amp; Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin & Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin & Yandel during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Jennifer Lopez performs with Wisin during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 45
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Jennifer Lopez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 45
<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez stand on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 45
<p>Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 45
<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez speak during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 45
<p>Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalists Phillip Phillips and Jessica Sanchez talk with host Ryan Seacrest (R) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Rihanna performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 45
<p>Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Rihanna (C) performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 45
<p>Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalists Jessica Sanchez and Phillip Phillips perform during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and singer John Fogerty perform a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalist Phillip Phillips performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalist Phillip Phillips (L) and John Fogerty congratulate each other after performing a medley during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 45
<p>Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalist Jessica Sanchez performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 45
<p>Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Judges Steven Tyler (L), Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose together during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 45
<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Judge Jennifer Lopez has her hair attended to during a commercial break during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 45
<p>Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Singers perform a tribute to the late Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 45
<p>Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (R), perform with Chaka Khan (C) during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 45
<p>Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Singer Jennifer Holliday (L) performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" with finalist Jessica Sanchez during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 45
<p>Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Singer Jennifer Holliday and finalist Jessica Sanchez (R) embrace after their performance at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 45
<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 45
<p>Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perfoms during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 45
<p>Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (2nd from R), hug singer Chaka Khan (C) after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 45
<p>Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Jordin Sparks (L) and Hollie Cavanagh after their performance during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 45
<p>Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Former contestant Ace Young proposes to Diana DeGarmo on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 45
<p>Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Former contestants Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo hold hands after Young proposed on stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 45
<p>Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Neil Diamond (L) chats with host Ryan Seacrest during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
36 / 45
<p>Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Reba McEntire performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
37 / 45
<p>Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Chaka Khan (C) performs with female contestants, including finalist Jessica Sanchez (L), during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
38 / 45
<p>Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Fantasia Barrino performs during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
39 / 45
<p>Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler applaud during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
40 / 45
<p>Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Fantasia Barrino performs with Joshua Ledet during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 45
<p>Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

Eliminated contestants open the show during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 45
<p>General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, May 25, 2012

General view of the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
43 / 45
<p>Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalist Phillip Phillips arrives at the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
44 / 45
<p>Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Friday, May 25, 2012

Finalist Jessica Sanchez arrives for the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

23 May 2012
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

The world's most beautiful women as chosen by Maxim readers.

23 May 2012
Bra boost to make ends meet

Bra boost to make ends meet

Victoria's Secret provides livelihood to rural women in India.

22 May 2012
Lady Gaga protest

Lady Gaga protest

Conservative Christian groups protest against Lady Gaga's concert in Manila, urging authorities to cancel the show because of the overly sexual content and the...

22 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast