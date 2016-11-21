American Music Award highlights
John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Drake walks to the stage to accept the Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip Hop" award during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Green Day performs "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande (L) greets Lady Gaga in the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) rappers Rick Ross, Future, Nicki Minaj, August Alsina and DJ Khaled perform "Do You MInd". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singers Ariana Grande (L) and Nicki Minaj perform "Side to Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez accepts the award for favorite female pop/rock artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maroon 5 and Kenderick Lamar perform "Don't Wanna Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Twenty One Pilots perform a medley of "Heathens/Stressed Out". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyka Nelson, sister of the late musician Prince, accepts the award for top soundtrack for "Purple Rain". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform "Closer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars (C) performs "24k Magic". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zayn accepts the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Karlie Kloss presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony andTy Dolla $ign (R) accept the award for collaboration of the year for "Work From Home". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Robert Downey Jr. (R) presents Sting with the American Music Award of Merit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the award for best country duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Bay performs "Let it Go". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Twenty One Pilots accepts the award for favorite artist alternative rock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony performs "That's My Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
General view of the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah open the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician John Legend and model Chrissy Teigan arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Lady Gaga arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jenny McCarthy and singer Donnie Wahlberg arrive at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Singer Halsey arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Janelle Monae arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model and TV personality Heidi Klum arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Teyana Taylor arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Keyshia Cole arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Ariana Grande arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Best of Latin Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Leonard Cohen: 1934-2016
Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who was also an acclaimed poet and novelist, has died at the age of 82.
MTV Europe Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Awards.
David Bowie's art collection
Highlights from the late British rock star's private art collection, ahead of a Sotheby's auction this month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.