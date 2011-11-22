Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2011 | 8:20am IST

American Music Awards

<p>Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Actor David Hasselhoff (L-R), internet star Keenan Cahil, and SkyBlu and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 30
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with rapper Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with rapper Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs with rapper Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 30
<p>Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Country Album award for "Speak Now" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 30
<p>Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Drake performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 30
<p>Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 30
<p>Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber (C) dances with pop group LMFAO as they perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 30
<p>Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Christina Aguilera performs with rock band Maroon 5 at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 30
<p>Singers Marc Anthony and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singers Marc Anthony and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singers Marc Anthony and Pitbull perform at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 30
<p>Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singers Ludacris and Enrique Iglesias (R) perform a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 30
<p>Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
<p>Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Actor David Hasselhoff (C) performs with SkyBlu (L) and DJ Redfoo (R) of pop group LMFAO at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 30
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 30
<p>Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Justin Bieber kisses his girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez, as they arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 30
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>Singer Nicki Minaj poses with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop album backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Nicki Minaj poses with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop album backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj poses with her awards for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip Hop album backstage at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 30
<p>Model Heidi Klum applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Model Heidi Klum applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album....more

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Model Heidi Klum applauds after presenting a special award of achievement to Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. The award is to honor Perry as the first woman with five No. 1 single hits from one album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
<p>Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 30
<p>Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
<p>Actress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Actress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 30
<p>Singer Nicki Minaj walks offstage with presenter Taylor Swift after accepting the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award for "Pink Friday" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Nicki Minaj walks offstage with presenter Taylor Swift after accepting the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award for "Pink Friday" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj walks offstage with presenter Taylor Swift after accepting the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album award for "Pink Friday" at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
<p>One Republic performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

One Republic performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

One Republic performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 30
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Lopez accepts the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Presenters Julie Bowen (L) and Sarah Hyland announce Bruno Mars as the winner of Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 30
<p>The Band Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The Band Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

The Band Perry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 30
<p>Rock band Maroon 5 accept the award for Favorite Band, Duo or Group at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Rock band Maroon 5 accept the award for Favorite Band, Duo or Group at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Rock band Maroon 5 accept the award for Favorite Band, Duo or Group at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 30
<p>Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Chris Daughtry of rock band Daughtry performs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 30
<p>Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 30
<p>SkyBlu (L-R) and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

SkyBlu (L-R) and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, November 22, 2011

SkyBlu (L-R) and DJ Redfoo of pop group LMFAO perform with will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Next Slideshows

Week in fashion

Week in fashion

A weekly window on the world of fashion.

19 Nov 2011
Ashton and Demi split up

Ashton and Demi split up

Demi Moore announced plans to divorce Ashton Kutcher after months of tabloid reports that he cheated on her.

18 Nov 2011
Twilight's Breaking Dawn

Twilight's Breaking Dawn

Stars, celebrities and fans gather for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1".

17 Nov 2011
Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper is the latest Hollywood heartthrob to be named People's sexiest man alive, the magazine announced on Wednesday.

16 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast