American Sniper murder trial
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a .308 caliber rifle with the lettering 'American Sniper' etched on the side as he answers questions from defense attorney R. Shay Isham (not seen) during the capital murder trial of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray...more
Eddie Ray Routh, 27, walks into court for a pretrial motion hearing in Stephenville, Texas February 10, 2015. Routh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Texas jury found him guilty of murdering Chris Kyle and...more
An image of Chris Kyle hiding Easter eggs on Easter Day is shown on a monitor in the courtroom in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Assistant Attorney General, Texas Attorney General's Office Jane Starnes speaks during her closing arguments of the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool
Forensic evidence of Chad Littlefield's injuries is presented in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool
State District Judge Jason Cashon listens to arguments about admissible crime scene photos from Erath County District Attorney Alan Nash (R) and court appointed defense attorney R. Shay Isham in Stephenville, Texas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tom...more
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, gives a wink to Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield (R), after her testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
Former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh is seen in a dash cam video sitting in the police car he was detained in on the night he was arrested, during his trial in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Jodi Routh, mother of Eddie Ray Routh, looks down after answering a question during the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Texas Ranger Michael Adcock holds a shell casing from the crime scene as he testifies during the second day of trial in Stephenville, Texas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Texas Ranger David Armstrong holds up evidence seized at former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh's house during trial in Stephenville, Texas, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Moseley/ Pool
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, receives a hug following her testimony in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Defense attorney R. Shay Isham glances towards the back of the courtroom as he sits next to former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Prosecutors play the tape of the police interview with former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh at his capital murder trial in Stephenville, Texas, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodger Mallison/Pool
Crime scene photos of the gun range at the Rough Creek Lodge and Resort are shown on television monitors in the courtroom in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool
A sign marks the entrance to a shooting complex at the Rough Creek Lodge where the shooting occurred, near Glen Rose, Texas February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, leaves the courtroom during a break in the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Erath County District Attorney Alan Nash carries a photo of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh handcuffed in the back of a Lancaster Police car the night of his arrest during his trial in Stephenville, Texas, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul...more
A forensics dummy is brought into the courtroom during the trial in Stephenville, Texas February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool
Erath County Sheriff Sgt. Greg Stewart, an evidence technician, enters the courtroom carrying five assault rifles found at the murder scene in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
James Jeffress, a Department of Public Safety forensic scientist specializing in ballistics, holds one of two semi-automatic pistols that matched bullet fragments taken from the bodies of Chris Kyle and Chad Littlefield in Stephenville, Texas,...more
Texas Ranger David Armstrong holds a bong, part of the evidence seized at former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh's house during the trial in Stephenville, Texas, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Moseley/ Pool
Texas DPS forensic scientist Jennifer Rumppe removes a box containing drug paraphernalia obtained from the home of former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh during his trial in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Taya Kyle, wife of Chris Kyle, attends the second day of trial in Stephenville, Texas, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
Former Marine Cpl. Eddie Ray Routh enters the courtroom following a break in his trial in Stephenville, Texas February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Judy Littlefield, mother of Chad Littlefield, receives a hug from Taya Kyle, after Kyle's testimony in Stephenville, Texas, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool via Reuters
The grave of Chris Kyle is seen at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
